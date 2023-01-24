ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Former Holy Cross star Kalif Raymond honored by second-team All-Pro nod with Detroit Lions

Earlier this month, Kalif Raymond was on a night flight back to Detroit from New York, where he and his fiancée, Julia Baker, had visited her mother, and Raymond dozed off for the two-hour trip with his phone set on “Do Not Disturb” mode. When he woke up and checked his text messages, he found 60 of them. They were from family and friends congratulating him on his second-team All-Pro accolades, which The Associated Press announced earlier...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

6 Underclassman Sleepers Set to Skyrocket Up Board During 2023 NFL Draft Process

Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason

If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
ALABAMA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’ ‘The Talk’ burger competition

Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “chef Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS' "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy