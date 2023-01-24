Earlier this month, Kalif Raymond was on a night flight back to Detroit from New York, where he and his fiancée, Julia Baker, had visited her mother, and Raymond dozed off for the two-hour trip with his phone set on “Do Not Disturb” mode. When he woke up and checked his text messages, he found 60 of them. They were from family and friends congratulating him on his second-team All-Pro accolades, which The Associated Press announced earlier...

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO