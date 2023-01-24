The game-changing River Landing Shops & Residences: A little city you never want to leave on the shores of the Miami River

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
This Fully Furnished Oceanfront Condo on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row Just Listed for $18 Million
As far as Miami residential towers go, Turnberry Ocean Club on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row remains one of the city’s most illustrious buildings. And now you can call one of its incredible homes your own, thanks to this latest listing. Situated in Sunny Isles Beach, this residence recently hit the market for $18 million and comprises units 1401 and 1402. With double the space of the typical unit, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 6,740 square feet and is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey residence. The space features contemporary furnishings in a neutral palette of gray, tan and white that allow...
secretmiami.com
5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables
So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Eater
Here Are Miami’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Today the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Overall, nine Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut. The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to...
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
calleochonews.com
8th Annual SEED Food and Wine Festival to feature endless vegan bites and pours
This year’s SEED Food and Wine Festival will have celebrity chefs, workshops, and ultimate food battles!. A festival that's all about vegan, plant-based living? That's right, this year's SEED Food and Wine Festival is back and better than ever. It will be happening across several locations around Miami-Dade County.
Discover the Delicious Dining Options at Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport (MIA) offers a wide variety of dining options for travelers. From quick bites to sit-down meals, there's something to suit every taste and budget.
Miami New Times
City of Miami Reneges on Million-Dollar Contribution to Black-Led Nonprofit
More than a year after Mayor Francis Suarez presented an oversized, million-dollar check to the Black-led nonprofit Circle of Brotherhood, the City of Miami has reneged on the contribution. Suarez presented the check to the Circle of Brotherhood at an October 2021 ceremony, praising the organization for its work setting...
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
For its latest exhibition, "Willy Chirino: 50 Years of Music Making," HistoryMiami Museum dives into the life and career of singer-songwriter Willy Chirino. The exhibition showcases Chirino's five-decade career through photos, videos, personal items, and other ephemera. HistoryMiami will celebrate the exhibition's debut on Friday with live music, giveaways, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
fox35orlando.com
Rescue in the sky: Man helps woman on JetBlue flight headed to Florida
A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger's life after she experienced a medical emergency. The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks.
islandernews.com
Area real estate sales going for their asking price, indicating growing stability in market
On this edition of what was sold in residential real estate in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of January 16 to 20, several properties sold for the asking price. The highly-accomplished real estate professional, Danny Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group, who has sold Miami’s highest recorded sale, took home the top sale on this list. Hertzberg represented the seller. The Brickell property is a meticulously stunning four bedroom penthouse spanning 4,130 square feet of living space. It sold for a cool $4.05 million.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Hurricanes Offered Central Star
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
matadornetwork.com
Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza
Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Comments / 0