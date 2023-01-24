Adrianne L. (Smith) Ostermeier, 53 of Edinburg, passed away at 12:22a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on February 22, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Gregory A. and Denise (Nitzsche) Smith. She married William Scott Ostermeier on July 4, 2004 in Edinburg. Adrianne earned her Master’s Degree from Truman State University and worked for Springfield School District #186 where she worked with new teachers entering the district. She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg where she assisted in many roles including as a Sunday School Teacher. She was an artistic individual and enjoyed scrapbooking and antiquing. She enjoyed organizing parties and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone she could.

