taylorvilledailynews.com
William Franklin Matthews
William Franklin Matthews, 67, of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Bill was born October 14, 1955, in Taylorville, the son Cecil Roscoe and Eileen Eugene (Booker) Matthews. He married Sharon Lynn McNamara on July 9, 1977, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Adrianne L. Ostermeier
Adrianne L. (Smith) Ostermeier, 53 of Edinburg, passed away at 12:22a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on February 22, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Gregory A. and Denise (Nitzsche) Smith. She married William Scott Ostermeier on July 4, 2004 in Edinburg. Adrianne earned her Master’s Degree from Truman State University and worked for Springfield School District #186 where she worked with new teachers entering the district. She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg where she assisted in many roles including as a Sunday School Teacher. She was an artistic individual and enjoyed scrapbooking and antiquing. She enjoyed organizing parties and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone she could.
taylorvilledailynews.com
David N. Myers, Sr.
David N. Myers, Sr., 86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. David was born February 8, 1936 in Springfield, the son of Charles and Birdie Lee (Farrow) Myers. He married Zora Marie Phillips in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on April 20, 2005.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Phyllis Louise Moomey
Phyllis Louise Moomey, 82, of Taylorville, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:29 a.m. at her home in Taylorville, IL. She was born on November 5, 1940 in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Francis Cleo and Beatrice Grace (Burke) Richey. She married Ronald Moomey in Nokomis, IL, and they later divorced. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taylorville and the Taylorville Red Hat Ladies. Phyllis loved animals and would take in any strays. She was a very giving person with a big heart. Phyllis also loved music and enjoyed a good concert, where she could be seen dancing and singing along. She especially loved to hear her granddaughter, Kayleigh, sing.
Effingham Radio
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
wdbr.com
They’re putting the band back together
SHG is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. SHG’s Fine Arts department is known for its musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. Adding band back into the course catalog allows musicians to find a place for their many talents. Students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, and provide school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Sheriff Offers Scholarship
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association announced that it is awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to those students who wish to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois, full-time online learning is also acceptable.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 1/25/23
Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Brynn D. Heathcock, age 28, of Decatur Illinois was arrested for Driving While License Revoked. Rodney D. Sizemore, age 24, of Springfield Illinois was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property. 1/20/23. Daniel P. Ballard, age 52, of Tovey Illinois was...
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/25/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
newschannel20.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
newschannel20.com
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information about dead dog found on side of road in crate
FORSYTH, Ill. (WICS) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starving and then abandoning a dog who was found dead in a crate by the roadside near Forsyth. On Tuesday, The Macon County...
newschannel20.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
