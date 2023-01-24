ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Joins Volunteers and Community Organizations to Participate in Point in Time Homeless Count

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Joins Volunteers and Community Organizations to Participate in Point in Time Homeless Count. ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman joined volunteers, community organizations, and the Atlanta Police Department (APD) in participating Monday in Atlanta’s Point in Time homeless count. “I...
