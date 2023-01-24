ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
wnbjtv.com

Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking

JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local musician is hosting an event for suicide prevention. Tosh Newman, a country music singer and songwriter, is hosting a fundraising event at Hub City Brewing Friday night. The event will not only raise funds for local suicide prevention organizations, but also serve as a...
JACKSON, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd

A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
LAKELAND, TN
WBBJ

Shots fired incident under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
NEWBERN, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Huntingdon Director of Schools contract extended

Huntingdon Special School District board members extended Director of Schools Dr. Jonathan Kee’s contract by a year at the Jan. 18 meeting. The original contract was to be out June 30, 2024. It was extended until June 30, 2025. Board member Morgan Butler made the motion for the extension...
HUNTINGDON, TN

