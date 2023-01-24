Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
WBBJ
Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
wnbjtv.com
Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking
JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
radionwtn.com
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
WBBJ
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local musician is hosting an event for suicide prevention. Tosh Newman, a country music singer and songwriter, is hosting a fundraising event at Hub City Brewing Friday night. The event will not only raise funds for local suicide prevention organizations, but also serve as a...
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Director of Schools contract extended
Huntingdon Special School District board members extended Director of Schools Dr. Jonathan Kee’s contract by a year at the Jan. 18 meeting. The original contract was to be out June 30, 2024. It was extended until June 30, 2025. Board member Morgan Butler made the motion for the extension...
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
