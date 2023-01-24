ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

150 people granted U.S. Citizenship

East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Tennessee Woman Sings Praises for Mark Cuban Disrupting Big Pharma

"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Girl Scout Cookie Sales Deliver New Skills And Sweet Outcomes For Young Women

For some, the best season of the year has arrived. No, it’s not football season, and it’s not holiday season. It’s Girl Scout cookie season!. A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across Southeast Tennessee, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee

The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN

