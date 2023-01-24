Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
A sad note accompanies dog abandoned in Tennessee; shelter hopes to reunite her with family
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — An animal shelter is hoping to reunite a dog with its family after the dog was found abandoned with a note attached saying the owner was no longer able to afford to care for her. Lilo was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter after a person...
WBBJ
Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
WATE
150 people granted U.S. Citizenship
East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Tennessee Woman Sings Praises for Mark Cuban Disrupting Big Pharma
"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
Tennessee lawmakers want to require juveniles to be charged as adults for certain crimes
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The top lawmakers in both chambers of the Tennessee legislature said they would like to see juveniles required to be charged as adults for certain crimes — a change from the current system in Tennessee. In the current system, if a juvenile commits a crime,...
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
chattanoogapulse.com
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Deliver New Skills And Sweet Outcomes For Young Women
For some, the best season of the year has arrived. No, it’s not football season, and it’s not holiday season. It’s Girl Scout cookie season!. A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across Southeast Tennessee, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
WSMV
3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee
The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
TN bill would allow school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
Comments / 0