Ford recalls 382,000 vehicles due to potential rearview video failure
Ford Motor Company announced that they are recalling more than 382,000 vehicles due to potential video output failure. They says the failure could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.
67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans Recalled in U.S. over Potential Engine Stall Issue
The 2017–2023 model Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan has a potential issue with a transmission wiring connector that has led to a recall of 76,000 of the vehicles worldwide, 67,000 of which are in the U.S., Reuters reported today. The problem could cause unexpected engine shutdown, Stellantis said. The recall...
Ford Recalling Over 460,000 SUVs Due to Faulty Camera Systems
The Ford Motor Company is recalling a sizable number of late-model SUVs over faulty rear-view camera systems that may not display what’s behind the vehicle. While rear-facing automotive camera systems are already susceptible to being obscured by roadway grime and cannot offer the same field of view as the driver turning their head, they’re often helpful in seeing behind vehicles without much reward visibility and have been federally mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since 2018.
Tesla Autopilot Falls To 7th Place On Consumer Reports Test, Says Autopilot Hasn’t Improved Since 2014
Consumer Reports, in its latest test of Active Driver Assist software by 12 manufacturers ranked Tesla number 7 writing “Tesla autopilot falls to midpack as other high-tech systems improve.” Consumer Reports adds saying "that’s because Tesla hasn’t changed Autopilot’s basic functionality much since it first came out."
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stop Jump-Starting Cars - Use This Instead
Jump-starting a car can cause damage to either vehicle and is bad for the rescued car’s battery. CTEK says its CS Free can do the job better. Winter is upon us, and car batteries all over America are diligently doing their jobs day in and day out. Unfortunately, some car batteries can’t do the job. Perhaps an interior light was left on, or the headlights, or maybe the car suffers from parasitic drain from another cause. Maybe the vehicle’s alternator is on the blink. Or, perhaps the battery itself is just approaching its end of life. When a car won’t start, we instinctively think of a jump-start to “solve the problem.” We need to move on from that bad idea.
10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Here’s your chance this month to choose a great SUV at a good price with this Consumer Reports recently released list of their recommended best of the best new SUV choices available today. Best New SUV Selections. Consumer Reports analysts have taken the time to help car shoppers find...
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Lost and Found: 1969 Mercury Cougar “Super Cat” 428 Cobra Jet Project!
In a technical sense this 1969 Mercury Cougar wasn't lost, but it was lost to us. You see, it was built at Car Craft magazine—one of HOT ROD's longtime sister publications—in partnership with Dyno Don Nicholson, back in 1969 for a Coca-Cola promotion, and once it was out of sight it was quickly out of mind as the editorial team got busy on new projects. But the story of the "Super Cat Streep Scene Eliminator Cougar" is a pretty cool one that we think you'll enjoy.
Edmunds Names The Ford F-150 Lightning The ‘Best of the Best’
For the second time in as many weeks, Ford's F-150 Lightning has been honored by Edmunds, a trusted name in car-buying. In a brand-new award, the Lightning has been honored as Edmunds' "Best of the Best." For the second time in the last couple of weeks, Ford has been honored...
Kia EV9 Power, Range, And $56,000 Starting Price Leaked
A customer survey issued by Kia to Telluride owners appears to have leaked the specs, trims, and pricing structure of the upcoming Kia EV9, the brand's forthcoming electric mid-size SUV. The news comes to us via electrek, which was sent a copy of the customer survey. It gives us more...
Some of the Biggest Concerns With Tesla
Tesla is going to report on their earnings today and we see some of the biggest concerns with Tesla being outlined. Here they are, along with the solutions to each. With Tesla just about to report on earnings today, there are some big concerns that have been shared about the company. Hopefully, Tesla is able to address these concerns with their solutions. Let's go over them.
Ford Offers Remote Pickup, Delivery For Repairs, Mobile Service
Ford has begun a new service that allows customers to have their vehicles picked up and dropped off for service. The new service follows a J.D. Power Study on customer satisfaction. The program also allows customers to have mobile service, as well. When you see a flatbed roll up to...
Tesla Hasn’t Reached A Deal To Build A Factory In Mexico Confirms Government Official
Last month we received reports suggesting Tesla has chosen Mexico as the site for the company's next Gigafactory and that the EV maker is only days away from making the announcement. However, today in a statement made to Nikkei Asia, Emmanuel Loo, the deputy secretary of economic development for Nuevo Leon confirmed that a deal hasn't been reached.
