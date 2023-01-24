ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth About Cars

Ford Recalling Over 460,000 SUVs Due to Faulty Camera Systems

The Ford Motor Company is recalling a sizable number of late-model SUVs over faulty rear-view camera systems that may not display what’s behind the vehicle. While rear-facing automotive camera systems are already susceptible to being obscured by roadway grime and cannot offer the same field of view as the driver turning their head, they’re often helpful in seeing behind vehicles without much reward visibility and have been federally mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since 2018.
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Stop Jump-Starting Cars - Use This Instead

Jump-starting a car can cause damage to either vehicle and is bad for the rescued car’s battery. CTEK says its CS Free can do the job better. Winter is upon us, and car batteries all over America are diligently doing their jobs day in and day out. Unfortunately, some car batteries can’t do the job. Perhaps an interior light was left on, or the headlights, or maybe the car suffers from parasitic drain from another cause. Maybe the vehicle’s alternator is on the blink. Or, perhaps the battery itself is just approaching its end of life. When a car won’t start, we instinctively think of a jump-start to “solve the problem.” We need to move on from that bad idea.
torquenews.com

10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

Here’s your chance this month to choose a great SUV at a good price with this Consumer Reports recently released list of their recommended best of the best new SUV choices available today. Best New SUV Selections. Consumer Reports analysts have taken the time to help car shoppers find...
MotorTrend Magazine

How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle

The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
MotorAuthority

2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots

The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
MotorTrend Magazine

Lost and Found: 1969 Mercury Cougar “Super Cat” 428 Cobra Jet Project!

In a technical sense this 1969 Mercury Cougar wasn't lost, but it was lost to us. You see, it was built at Car Craft magazine—one of HOT ROD's longtime sister publications—in partnership with Dyno Don Nicholson, back in 1969 for a Coca-Cola promotion, and once it was out of sight it was quickly out of mind as the editorial team got busy on new projects. But the story of the "Super Cat Streep Scene Eliminator Cougar" is a pretty cool one that we think you'll enjoy.
torquenews.com

Edmunds Names The Ford F-150 Lightning The ‘Best of the Best’

For the second time in as many weeks, Ford's F-150 Lightning has been honored by Edmunds, a trusted name in car-buying. In a brand-new award, the Lightning has been honored as Edmunds' "Best of the Best." For the second time in the last couple of weeks, Ford has been honored...
CarBuzz.com

Kia EV9 Power, Range, And $56,000 Starting Price Leaked

A customer survey issued by Kia to Telluride owners appears to have leaked the specs, trims, and pricing structure of the upcoming Kia EV9, the brand's forthcoming electric mid-size SUV. The news comes to us via electrek, which was sent a copy of the customer survey. It gives us more...
torquenews.com

Some of the Biggest Concerns With Tesla

Tesla is going to report on their earnings today and we see some of the biggest concerns with Tesla being outlined. Here they are, along with the solutions to each. With Tesla just about to report on earnings today, there are some big concerns that have been shared about the company. Hopefully, Tesla is able to address these concerns with their solutions. Let's go over them.
torquenews.com

Ford Offers Remote Pickup, Delivery For Repairs, Mobile Service

Ford has begun a new service that allows customers to have their vehicles picked up and dropped off for service. The new service follows a J.D. Power Study on customer satisfaction. The program also allows customers to have mobile service, as well. When you see a flatbed roll up to...

