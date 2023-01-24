Jump-starting a car can cause damage to either vehicle and is bad for the rescued car’s battery. CTEK says its CS Free can do the job better. Winter is upon us, and car batteries all over America are diligently doing their jobs day in and day out. Unfortunately, some car batteries can’t do the job. Perhaps an interior light was left on, or the headlights, or maybe the car suffers from parasitic drain from another cause. Maybe the vehicle’s alternator is on the blink. Or, perhaps the battery itself is just approaching its end of life. When a car won’t start, we instinctively think of a jump-start to “solve the problem.” We need to move on from that bad idea.

21 HOURS AGO