Dumas, TX

Demonettes win Texas State 5A Dual Championships, Berkley Funderburg named Outstanding Wrestler

By Philip Flores sports@moorenews.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
The Dumas Demonette varsity wrestling team won the Texas State 5A Dual Championships this past weekend. The Demonette wrestling program is in its fourth year in existence and is working on building its own wrestling legacy in Dumas. This past weekend’s win will be a big part in their history as it is their first of many to come.

The Demonettes went 3-0 against the competition. They defeated Azle 48-21 with eight out of 12 wrestler picking up the win.

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

