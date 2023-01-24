ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Dumas powerlifting second at Perryton

By Philip Flores sports@moorenews.com
The Dumas powerlifting teams competed at the Perryton Meet Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Dumas teams finished second overall. Both teams combined for 19 lifters in the top five.

The Demonettes finished 2nd overall.

