therealdeal.com
MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments
One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
therealdeal.com
Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
Manhattan office properties were front and center for big lenders last month. Wells Fargo financed a new, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Flatiron, Michael Dell and Apollo got behind the nation’s largest office-to-resi conversion, and two lenders refinanced debt on office buildings in the CMBS market. A couple of...
therealdeal.com
Argo Development Sees Promising Housing Market Ahead
As investors eye the 2023 market with some uncertainty, Mike Abuladze, founder of Argo Development, is feeling confident that his firm is well-positioned to capitalize on impending growth in a key sector—single-family homes. A variety of demographic factors point to this opportunity, from a renewed interest in more space...
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
therealdeal.com
Hackensack Sears redevelopment is back on
A dispute involving the iconic Sears building in Hackensack has been resolved, clearing the way for its redevelopment. The city reached a settlement with Transformco, the company that acquired Sears Holdings’ assets, NorthJersey.com reported. The deal comes a year after Transformco filed a lawsuit alleging the city curbed the redevelopment potential of the site, 436 Main Street.
therealdeal.com
PHOTOS: Brown Harris Stevens turns 150
When the grand marble hall and chandeliers of the Metropolitan Club were built in 1891, Brown Harris Stevens was already in business. More than a century later, the marble tiles and velvet-lined staircases inside the storied social club lent a stately air to a landmark celebration for the 150th anniversary of the major New York City residential player.
rew-online.com
Camber Property Group Closes on Over $56 Million in Bronx Properties
Today, Camber Property Group announced it has closed on two 100 percent affordable properties in The Bronx, preserving and extending affordability for 187 units totaling $56.4 million furthering its impact-driven investment strategy and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus. “Our city’s housing crisis requires our firm to both preserve the...
therealdeal.com
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
First City to Use Electricity in USA and the Impact of Its Widespread Use
Electricity was first used in the United States of America in the late 19th century. The first city to use electricity was New York City, which began using electric power in 1882 to light its streets.
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
EV drivers struggle to find charging stations
FOX Business Jeff Flock reports on New York City's growing electric vehicle charger shortage amid New York's decision to ban gas-powered cars by 2035.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
therealdeal.com
“Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
The New York City Housing Authority is on the brink of “disaster,” according to its interim chief executive officer, because of a massive shortfall in rent collection. The authority collected only 65 percent of the rent it charged in the 12 months leading up to December, the New York Times reported. That’s the lowest percentage in its history and has led to a nearly $500 million shortfall. One-third of its operating budget comes from rent.
rew-online.com
Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Flatbush Multifamily Package
Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale a portfolio of multi-family and retail buildings. They are ideally located on Nostrand Avenue, just one block from the Church Street subway hub, in Flatbush, one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighborhoods.
norwoodnews.org
Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants
Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
Government Technology
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams Misses Campaign Promise to ‘Immediately' Take On Property Tax Inequities
Mayor Adams with Budget Director Jiha & Chief of Staff Varlack (photo: Benny Polatseck/Mayor's Office) When he was running for mayor in 2021, then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams promised that, if elected, in his first year he would "finally" tackle a particularly thorny area of city finance that impacts all New Yorkers: property taxes. As he takes the stage to deliver his second State of the City address on Thursday, the mayor has made no apparent progress on this significant campaign promise.
therealdeal.com
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
