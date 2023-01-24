This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Darby Allin defending the TNT Title again, Bryan Danielson facing Brian Cage and Mark Briscoe taking on Jay Lethal. The big story is that Mark Briscoe gets to wrestle on AEW TV for the first time. As most of you probably know, his brother Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident last Tuesday. The Briscoes were not allowed on AEW TV in the past due to some insensitive remarks that he apologized for many times. Tony Khan said he worked hard talking to TV executives to get Mark on this week’s show, so that led to the match announcement. Today (Wednesday, January 25th) would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. Jay has a wife, a son and two daughters. The two daughters were in the car crash, but their health is improving. I’m sure it will be an emotional show for a lot of people, especially Mark Briscoe. Good job by AEW supporting Jay Briscoe’s family the way they have.

2 DAYS AGO