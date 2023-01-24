Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Mark Briscoe Says “It’s Time To Carry On For Jay”
Mark Briscoe has given some public comments following his AEW Dynamite debut that celebrated the life of his late brother, Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was shocked and saddened on January 17th when Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident when another driver went into his lane and hit his car head on. There have been a lot of tributes for Jay Briscoe since then including what happened last night on AEW Dynamite.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Had “Residual Heat” On Return To Company
A WWE Superstar has said that he had “residual heat” when he returned to the company after his original exit back in 2014. LA Knight returned to WWE in early 2021 after previously being part of the developmental system in the company between 2013 and 2014. Knight found success in TNA and the NWA during his absence and when he rejoined as part of the NXT brand, the good times continued as he proved to be a popular character.
tjrwrestling.net
Lawsuits Mounting Up Against Vince McMahon After WWE Return
A third lawsuit has been launched against Vince McMahon following his shock return to WWE as the company’s Executive Chairman. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure as well as how she was to deal with. It’s been a very interesting first month of 2023 for WWE thanks to Vince McMahon re-inserting himself into the company after retiring last July. Vince is back in WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company while his daughter Stephanie McMahon is no longer working there.
tjrwrestling.net
How WWE Views Bray Wyatt’s Position On SmackDown
A new report has shed light on how WWE views Bray Wyatt internally amid discussion of him as a potential WrestleMania challenger for Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022 after over a year out of the company following his release from the company in the summer of 2021. He is set for his first televised match back in the company at the Royal Rumble when he takes on LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Donates 3 Million Yen To Seriously Injured Star
NJPW has shown a kind gesture to a wrestler in dire need of help. On April 10th, 2022, NJPW and WCW alumnus Shinjiro Otani challenged Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Takashi Sugiura for the Zero1 World Heavyweight Championship. At some point in the match, Sugiura German suplexed Otani into a turnbuckle which broke Otani’s neck in the process.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Explains Why Tony Khan Pulls AEW Stars Off TV
Chris Jericho says there’s a simple explanation why some AEW stars aren’t seen every week. AEW boasts a massive roster; as of this writing, the company has 119 male wrestlers signed, 34 female wrestlers signed, and ten managers that make TV appearances. With a roster this big, it’s unrealistic to expect to see everyone ever week.
tjrwrestling.net
Another WWE Executive Leaves Company
Amid big changes to WWE’s management, yet another executive has left the company following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in the first week of January 2023 when it emerged he was using his role as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors – despite the Board previously unanimously voting against such a return.
tjrwrestling.net
Royal Rumble 2023 Expected To Break Another Major Milestone
This year’s WWE Royal Rumble event will likely set a record in terms of having the biggest audience watching the show in the history of the event. The 36th Royal Rumble event takes place this Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with a huge crowd on hand along with a big audience watching at home too.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Announces TV Distribution Deal With DAZN In International Markets
AEW has announced a major distribution deal with DAZN to cover many markets in Europe and Asia that can now watch AEW programming. There was a big announcement made by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) regarding a new TV/streaming distribution deal with DAZN that will lead to 42 new markets. The...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite 01/25/23 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Darby Allin defending the TNT Title again, Bryan Danielson facing Brian Cage and Mark Briscoe taking on Jay Lethal. The big story is that Mark Briscoe gets to wrestle on AEW TV for the first time. As most of you probably know, his brother Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident last Tuesday. The Briscoes were not allowed on AEW TV in the past due to some insensitive remarks that he apologized for many times. Tony Khan said he worked hard talking to TV executives to get Mark on this week’s show, so that led to the match announcement. Today (Wednesday, January 25th) would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. Jay has a wife, a son and two daughters. The two daughters were in the car crash, but their health is improving. I’m sure it will be an emotional show for a lot of people, especially Mark Briscoe. Good job by AEW supporting Jay Briscoe’s family the way they have.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has secured their wrestling future for the next several years after inking a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The man now known as Kon in IMPACT is better known to WWE fans as Konnor, who was one-half of The Ascension. That team was one of the early success stories on the NXT brand, becoming the fourth team to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship and holding that gold for one day short of a full year.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble
On Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar had Bobby Lashley in his sights again and in San Antonio, he will have 29 other WWE Superstars to contend with as well. On the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar made his shock return to WWE in the main event, costing Bobby Lashley the US Championship during his no disqualification match with Austin Theory.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces 15 Athletes Signed To NIL Program, Triple H Comments
WWE has announced that several college athletes have signed NIL deals with the company. The WWE NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program is designed to recruit talented college athletes while they are in college and give them a future with WWE if that’s something they want to pursue in the future.
tjrwrestling.net
Doudrop Explains Her WWE Absence
Doudrop has discussed her extended absence from WWE and explains why she’s been missing from the ring for the last several months. Doudrop has been missing from WWE screens since the 6th of September 2022 edition of NXT where she teamed with fellow Scottish star Nikki Cross to defeat the Toxic Attraction duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
Comments / 0