FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since December 25, 2022. Baker's family last saw the woman on Christmas Day, but officials say her vehicle was seen near Alexandria on...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
kjrh.com
Communities report tornado damage in Texas
Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
KIII TV3
Crazy video! Houston-area postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
5 Schools Receive Bomb Threat in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Five schools in St. Landry Parish received a bomb threat on Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to respond to multiple schools to investigate. Northwest High School, Opelousas High School, St. Landry Accelerated Transitional School (SLATS), Center for Academic Programs (CAPS), and the Washington Vocational...
