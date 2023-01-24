ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs

In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential

Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage

Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement

Document Number: "Docket No. SSA-2022-0063" SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs and related retirement and disability policy issues. FOR...
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
