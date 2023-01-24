Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Credit Card Bills: Are Offered 'Installment Plans' a Good Idea?
Is an installment plan offered by your credit card company a good move for your wallet?
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
Boston Mutual Life Partners with Majesco to Enhance Customer Experience
National life insurance carrier to work with Majesco to support customer journey platform evolution. , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced. Boston Mutual Life. , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, has selected. Majesco. to modernize...
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs
In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Credit Card Travel Rewards Might Get Harder to Use in 2023
If you want to use travel rewards this year, it's time to start planning.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential
Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock
Should investors put their money behind the rental specialist or the e-commerce player?
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage
Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement
Document Number: "Docket No. SSA-2022-0063" SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs and related retirement and disability policy issues. FOR...
PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I FILES (8-K) Disclosing Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review
Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related. Audit Report or Completed Interim Review. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements of. PROOF. Acquisition Corp I. (the "Company") for the year ended. December 31, 2022. , the. Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, re-evaluated...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
