Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Hutto ISD calls $522M bond election

Hutto ISD trustees called the bond election at a Jan. 26 meeting after discussing at several previous meetings. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Voters in Hutto ISD will have the opportunity to vote on three bond propositions totaling $522 million this May. The Hutto ISD board of trustees approved an item...
HUTTO, TX
New Austin City Council members plan for active year

Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
AUSTIN, TX
$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD

The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
KYLE, TX
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary

RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
Bee Cave City Council selects option for Hamilton Pool Road extension, amends thoroughfare plan

Bee Cave City Council members amended the thoroughfare plan during a packed special council meeting Jan. 25. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council members voted to accept the results of the Rodriguez Transportation Group study for the Hamilton Pool Road extension and instructed staff to amend the thoroughfare plan to be consistent with option two of the study during a special council meeting Jan. 25.
BEE CAVE, TX
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
