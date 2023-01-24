Read full article on original website
Hutto ISD calls $522M bond election
Hutto ISD trustees called the bond election at a Jan. 26 meeting after discussing at several previous meetings. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Voters in Hutto ISD will have the opportunity to vote on three bond propositions totaling $522 million this May. The Hutto ISD board of trustees approved an item...
AISD trustees start $42K search for next superintendent
The AISD board of trustees approved hiring GR Recruiting to search for the next superintendent in a vote of eight in favor and District 2 Trustee Ofelia Zapata abstaining. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Jan. 26 meeting, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved executive search firm GR Recruiting for...
New Austin City Council members plan for active year
Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to streamline child care development; new committee seats set
Austin City Council met Jan. 26. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council held its first voting session of 2023 on Jan. 26 and quickly worked through a light agenda headlined by a measure aimed at streamlining the development of child care centers. Council members also finalized their assignments for city...
Increase to E. coli testing fees greenlit by Round Rock officials
Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. City...
Travis County approves $35 million contract for 640 supportive housing units
Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez thanked U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett for securing federal funding for the project on Jan. 24. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Travis County Commissioners approved a $35 million contract with nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes on Jan. 24 that will go toward housing people experiencing homelessness. The...
Round Rock woman found not guilty in husband’s death
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was "domestic in nature."
$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD
The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary
RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Bee Cave City Council selects option for Hamilton Pool Road extension, amends thoroughfare plan
Bee Cave City Council members amended the thoroughfare plan during a packed special council meeting Jan. 25. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council members voted to accept the results of the Rodriguez Transportation Group study for the Hamilton Pool Road extension and instructed staff to amend the thoroughfare plan to be consistent with option two of the study during a special council meeting Jan. 25.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Leander State of the City event reflects on past year, highlights objectives for 2023
The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City event Jan. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Christine DeLisle on Jan. 24. “The state of the city is strong, diverse and...
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
Mackenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, to host open house Jan. 25
MacKenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, will host a public open house at her field office on Anderson Mill Road on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to hear public concerns and allow Family Eldercare to answer questions about Pecan Gardens, previously known as the Candlewood Suites hotel. (Courtesy Patricia Gutierrez/Council Member Kelly's office)
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
