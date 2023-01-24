ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC Milan’s winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

 3 days ago
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions.

Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.

Milan remained second, 12 points behind halfway leader Napoli, and now only one point ahead of Lazio, Inter Milan and Roma.

Zaccagni’s cross set up a goal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic four minutes in at the Stadio Olimpico and Zaccagni then scored off a rebound in the 38th.

Luis Alberto added a penalty for Lazio midway through the second half and Felipe Anderson scored in the 75th.

Milan’s poor run started by squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Roma. Then the Rossoneri were eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino before drawing 2-2 at Lecce. Perhaps the most painful defeat came last week when Milan was beaten 3-0 by city rival Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

Lazio has won three straight between the league and Italian Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

