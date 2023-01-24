Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Which Biglaw Firm Will Be Defending Google Against The Meanies At The DOJ?
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which Biglaw firm has Google tapped as its lead outside counsel in defending the antitrust case being brought against the tech giant by the Department of Justice?. Hint: The lead partner is a former director of litigation in...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren’t cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company’s lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
abovethelaw.com
Layoffs Won't Stop This Am Law Top 20 Firm From Offering Bountiful Bonuses
Even though the firm is fresh off a series of layoffs, it’s back to business as usual, because Goodwin is offering a market match when it comes to its 2022 year-end bonuses. Here’s the grid for bonuses at the firm (and if you’re interested, you can find the memo on the following page):
CNBC
Uber Freight cuts 150 jobs, about 3% of the unit's head count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. The layoffs affect the division's digital brokerage team, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said...
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
abovethelaw.com
Need To Go To Trial? The Best Trial Practices Out There
LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results. Hint: Four of the firms are traditional Biglaw powerhouses, while the fifth is a boutique known for paying their associates the big bucks. A report from our friends at Thomson Reuters will help you...
abovethelaw.com
How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work
In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.
5 Proptech Startups That Are Innovating the Real Estate Space: MyTower, Alfred, Casavo, Homelight, TurboTenant
The real estate industry is constantly evolving and technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Property tech startups are at the forefront of this change, using innovation and data to disrupt traditional real estate practices and improve the experience for buyers, sellers, and renters alike.
abovethelaw.com
More Lawyers Should Attend Law School Alumni Events
Yesterday, I attended Georgetown Law’s annual alumni luncheon in New York City. The event is always a highlight of my January social calendar. I am the type of person who can appreciate an open bar in the middle of the day, and the event always has a solid speaker who is usually someone who is involved in legal issues that are on people’s minds. In addition, it is always good to see that the same dean of Georgetown Law who was the dean when I was a law student, since this somehow makes me feel younger than I probably should. However, after speaking with some of my colleagues, it appears as if not too many people attend law school alumni events. Of course, some attorneys might not have fond memories of law school, but there are many reasons why people should attend law school alumni events.
abovethelaw.com
Random Acts Of Leadership -- In-House Edition
I am a true believer that anyone can exhibit leadership — regardless of their role or station in life. You don’t need a title or “official” power to exemplify leadership. I especially think so if you are in-house counsel — and not just in the legal department.
PC Magazine
Grab a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office and Finance Training for $50
Microsoft Office licenses for small businesses or individuals can be a bit pricey, and renewing subscriptions yearly isn't desirable for many users. Fortunately, you can grab a Microsoft Office license and a series of courses on finance from Chris Haroun as a package deal for just $50. Microsoft Office Professional...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’
Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
