Yesterday, I attended Georgetown Law’s annual alumni luncheon in New York City. The event is always a highlight of my January social calendar. I am the type of person who can appreciate an open bar in the middle of the day, and the event always has a solid speaker who is usually someone who is involved in legal issues that are on people’s minds. In addition, it is always good to see that the same dean of Georgetown Law who was the dean when I was a law student, since this somehow makes me feel younger than I probably should. However, after speaking with some of my colleagues, it appears as if not too many people attend law school alumni events. Of course, some attorneys might not have fond memories of law school, but there are many reasons why people should attend law school alumni events.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO