ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Which Biglaw Firm Will Be Defending Google Against The Meanies At The DOJ?

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which Biglaw firm has Google tapped as its lead outside counsel in defending the antitrust case being brought against the tech giant by the Department of Justice?. Hint: The lead partner is a former director of litigation in...
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI

Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
abovethelaw.com

Layoffs Won't Stop This Am Law Top 20 Firm From Offering Bountiful Bonuses

Even though the firm is fresh off a series of layoffs, it’s back to business as usual, because Goodwin is offering a market match when it comes to its 2022 year-end bonuses. Here’s the grid for bonuses at the firm (and if you’re interested, you can find the memo on the following page):
CNBC

Uber Freight cuts 150 jobs, about 3% of the unit's head count

Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. The layoffs affect the division's digital brokerage team, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said...
OK! Magazine

How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate

Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
abovethelaw.com

Need To Go To Trial? The Best Trial Practices Out There

LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results. Hint: Four of the firms are traditional Biglaw powerhouses, while the fifth is a boutique known for paying their associates the big bucks. A report from our friends at Thomson Reuters will help you...
abovethelaw.com

How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work

In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.
abovethelaw.com

More Lawyers Should Attend Law School Alumni Events

Yesterday, I attended Georgetown Law’s annual alumni luncheon in New York City. The event is always a highlight of my January social calendar. I am the type of person who can appreciate an open bar in the middle of the day, and the event always has a solid speaker who is usually someone who is involved in legal issues that are on people’s minds. In addition, it is always good to see that the same dean of Georgetown Law who was the dean when I was a law student, since this somehow makes me feel younger than I probably should. However, after speaking with some of my colleagues, it appears as if not too many people attend law school alumni events. Of course, some attorneys might not have fond memories of law school, but there are many reasons why people should attend law school alumni events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

Random Acts Of Leadership -- In-House Edition

I am a true believer that anyone can exhibit leadership — regardless of their role or station in life. You don’t need a title or “official” power to exemplify leadership. I especially think so if you are in-house counsel — and not just in the legal department.
PC Magazine

Grab a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office and Finance Training for $50

Microsoft Office licenses for small businesses or individuals can be a bit pricey, and renewing subscriptions yearly isn't desirable for many users. Fortunately, you can grab a Microsoft Office license and a series of courses on finance from Chris Haroun as a package deal for just $50. Microsoft Office Professional...
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’

Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy