wdayradionow.com
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
kxnet.com
Recruiting oil & gas workers
Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
Was North Dakota Named One Of The Worst Places To Start A Business??
Getting a business off the ground is full of challenges: Getting a business loan, finding a location, getting whatever inventory you may need, staffing, and so many other things go into it. The past few years have been especially difficult for business owners. Social distancing, chip shortages, shipping delays, illness,...
kfgo.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
kxnet.com
Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
Times-Online
Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman
FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
Dollar General is Being Investigated in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
kvrr.com
Bill would provide free lunches for every student regardless of income
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Two proposed bills in the North Dakota legislature would give a free lunch to every student in public schools and remove the stigma of those already getting a free lunch. House Bill 1491, co-sponsored by Senator Tim Mathern of Fargo, would give a free lunch...
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
KFYR-TV
ND National Guard on a mission and always ready
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Precipitation drives many industries in North Dakota. Agriculture, recreation and tourism are all dependent on how much rain or snow falls during the year. The North Dakota National Guard is also driven by weather events. Firefighting requires much different equipment and tactics than battling floods. The...
