North Dakota State

Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
Recruiting oil & gas workers

Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman

FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
ND National Guard on a mission and always ready

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Precipitation drives many industries in North Dakota. Agriculture, recreation and tourism are all dependent on how much rain or snow falls during the year. The North Dakota National Guard is also driven by weather events. Firefighting requires much different equipment and tactics than battling floods. The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
