Cora Christine Ritchie
Cora Christine Ritchie, known as Chris, 77 of Bourbon, MO passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Chris was born on September 26, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Huey Oren and Beulah Christine (Rathbone) Virgen. She attended and graduated from Fox High School in Fox, Oklahoma graduating in 1963. She was the Drum Major for her school band and also twirled the regular Baton and the Fire Baton. Chris furthered her education at East Central College in Union, MO receiving a Degree in Hospitality Management. She maintained a 4.0 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Chris was employed for many years in various positions including bookkeeping and managing hotels however, being a wife and mom was her most treasured role.
Jerry L. Rohrer
Jerry L. Rohrer, 53, of Saint Clair, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his friends and family at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Saint Louis. Jerry Lee Rohrer was born April 28, 1969 to Glenda Ruble-Denson in Sullivan, MO. He grew up and attended school...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Patricia A. Rodgers
Patricia A. Rodgers, 81, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Ann Rodgers was born January 7, 1942 to Leslie Tucker and Gladine King. She grew up and attended school in Rolla, Missouri graduating in the class of 1960. While in high school, Pat furthered her education and became a licensed cosmetologist. Shortly after graduating she was united in marriage to Nelson “Harry” Campbell and to this union were blessed with two daughters: Stacy and Lisa. Together they continued raising their family in Sullivan where they owned and operated the House of Beauty. Outside of operating their beauty salon, they especially enjoyed spending time camping at local state parks. Sadly, Harry and Pat were later divorced.
Mable Brown
Mable Brown, 84, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Lifecare Center of Sullivan. Mable Frances Davidson was born February 19, 1938 at Rocky Comfort, MO to Olin and Molcie (Antle) Davidson. She grew up and attended school there before going on to attend Southwest Missouri State College (Missouri State University). In 1960, Mable graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education and she enjoyed a career of teaching Home Economics for the next 25 years. Kermit and Mable met in college, and were united in marriage on October 8, 1960 and to this union two daughters were born: Pamela & Tracey. Most of their early years as a family were spent in the North County in St. Louis where she taught at Fairview Junior High and Hazelwood Junior High. After retirement, Kermit and Mable came back to Sullivan to enjoy a quieter life and make their final home.
Ronald G. Isgriggs
Ronnie Isgriggs, 44, of Sullivan, MO passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ronald Gene Isgriggs was born July, 11 1978 in St. Louis, MO the son of Lester and Carolyn (Lackey) Isgriggs. He grew up and attended school in Bourbon and loved playing baseball and being involved with Boys Scouts while he was a boy. Ronnie was united in marriage to Andrea Payne on September 5, 1998. They were blessed with two daughters, Abagayle and Nicole.
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
