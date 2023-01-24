Read full article on original website
San Diego Union-Tribune
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon
Stereogum
Stream YEAR0001’s RIFT Two Comp Featuring New Songs From Ecco2k, Real Lies, Thaiboy Digital, & More
The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.
Miya Folick Announces New Album Roach, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Miya Folick has announced a new album and shared a new song titled “Get Out of My House.” Her second LP, Roach, is out May 26 via Nettwerk. Watch the video for “Get Out of My House” below. In a statement about the single, Folick said...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Who’s Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Here’s Your Guide
At a certain point in the year, the various events that come together to form Award Show Season (or, as I like to think of it, Drink Wine and Ogle Celebrity Fashion Season) begin to blend together. (What are the WGAs, and how are they different from the DGAs and the PGAs?) Yet the Grammys stand alone as a night when you don’t only get to see your favorite singers be honored, but you also get to watch them perform, lending the night a special aura of excitement even for those of us watching from our couches.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Marvin Gaye and 5 R&B artists from the ’60s and ’70s
Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Jimi Hendrix Didn’t Write His First Single
Jimi Hendrix released his first single 'Hey Joe' in 1967, but the legendary rockstar didn't write the song himself.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Stereogum
Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey
We knew Lil Yachty was a weird guy, but we didn’t know he was this weird. Yachty, the Atlanta rap eccentric, has always pushed his voice in as many different directions as possible — a tendency that’s led him from projects that range from Michigan Boat Boy, a 2021 mixtape where he teamed up with rappers from the Detroit and Flint underground scenes, to the movie based on the card game UNO that he was supposedly developing. A few months ago, Yachty had his biggest hit in years with “Poland,” an 88-second rap goof that became a viral sensation. So now Yachty has naturally followed that song with a full-on bugged-out psychedelic rock album.
EW.com
TikTok pastor says he went to hell and heard demons torturing sinners with Rihanna's 'Umbrella'
A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
Daily Cardinal
‘The Argument’ by Fugazi is the best album you’ve never listened to
The year is 2001 — it’s been one month since 9/11, pop-punk and butt rock are at their peaks, and rock music is falling behind other forms of popular music. Then, Fugazi releases “The Argument.”. Although recorded before 9/11, the album wasn’t released until Oct. 16, 2001....
Aly & AJ Preview ‘With Love From’ Album With New Song ‘Baby Lay Your Head Down’
Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Release Ballet Score ‘Mythologies’ as First Solo Album
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo album, Mythologies, which will feature an orchestral piece he wrote for a ballet of the same name. The album is set to arrive on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. Mythologies is Bangalter’s first independent orchestral work, commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. The ballet premiered last summer, a collaboration between Ballet Preljocaj and the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, which performed Bangalter’s score under the direction of Romain Dumas. The ballet is an exploration of contemporary rituals, as well as the way founding myths shape collective imagination. According to a press release, Bangalter’s score...
NME
Slowthai announces new album ‘UGLY’, shares blistering dark punk track ‘Selfish’
Slowthai has has shared details of his new album, ‘UGLY’, alongside the release of first single ‘Selfish’. The rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, has explored his early love of “emotional” rock music on the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Tyron’, and is said to incorporate more singing on his third effort. ‘UGLY’ is released on March 3 via Method Records (pre-order here).
Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
hypebeast.com
Rosalía Drops English-Spanish Track "LLYLM"
Rosalía has dropped off her first new track of the year, “LLYLM.” The single, which Rosialía produced in collaboration with David Rodriguez, Dylan Patrice and Noah Goldstein, is short for “Lie Like You Love Me.”. The Spanish singer first teased the new song on TikTok,...
