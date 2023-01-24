At a certain point in the year, the various events that come together to form Award Show Season (or, as I like to think of it, Drink Wine and Ogle Celebrity Fashion Season) begin to blend together. (What are the WGAs, and how are they different from the DGAs and the PGAs?) Yet the Grammys stand alone as a night when you don’t only get to see your favorite singers be honored, but you also get to watch them perform, lending the night a special aura of excitement even for those of us watching from our couches.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO