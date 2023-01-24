Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Kyle withdraws name from consideration to fill district magistrate vacancy
A former Riley County Police Department Administrative Captain has withdrawn his name from consideration for a district magistrate vacancy. Josh Kyle had been one of three nominated to fill the seat vacated by James Kepple in November in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Riley and Clay counties. Kepple is now the municipal court judge for the City of Manhattan.
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
Student idea comes to fruition in Junction City
When Nathan Amaro served on the panel as one of six students during the Junction City Main Street 2022 Community Forum on Diversity and Equality, he was asked what he could do to make a difference in Junction City. His idea was to “gather a big group of people to do something for kids and let their parents know that people care about their children.”
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
WIBW
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee counties review updated cost estimates for Belvue Bridge rehab
Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties met briefly Monday to discuss impending improvements to the Belvue Bridge. Earlier this month, the two counties learned that $6.4 million in federal money had been secured by Sen. Jerry Moran to go toward bridge rehabilitation, one of several Congressionally directed spending requests in Kansas. Updated cost estimates were presented Monday on both options the counties are considering.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
mscnews.net
Sheriff provides info on Fentanyl
Editor's note: the following was submitted by Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. We are seeing a definite increase in fentanyl use and fentanyl overdoses in Brown County and I would like to bring awareness to county residents. The fentanyl we have been seeing in our county is illicitly manufactured and...
WIBW
90% of oil recovered in Washington Co. spill
MILL CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - Keystone XL parent company TC Energy says nearly 90 percent of the oil spilt in Washington County has been recovered. TC Energy says its crews continue to use skimmers and vacuum trucks to complete the cleanup. The company has also installed a temporary above-ground water diversion system at Mill Creek, which it says moves water from upstream around the containment site.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DANIEL GERARD KINDEL, 55, Manhattan, Failure to appear, Bond $250. CAMERON FRANCIS FISHER, 31, Manhattan, Violate protection order; Condition of pre-trial orders; Driving...
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
Manhattan man involved in crash that sent woman to hospital
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed...
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Hiawatha Invitational Basketball Tournament Update – 1/26/2023
Play in the 2023 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament started Tuesday, with top seed Jackson Heights getting the 54-44 win over 6-seed Concordia. Second seed Lafayette fell to 5-seed St. Mary’s 61-50. Third seed Hiawatha defeated Marysville 41-21. Second round action gets underway on Thursday, as the Marysville Lady...
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
