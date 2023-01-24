The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks were back on the court Monday night for ESPN’s Big Monday, where they faced the No. 17 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Jayhawks, with a pair of 20 plus point efforts by Grady Dick (23) and Jalen Wilson (23), found themselves behind nearly the entire game. Baylor, lead in scoring by LJ Cryer had 22 points, and Adam Flagler had 17 points. Baylor shot 37.1 percent from the field, while Kansas shot 46 percent from the floor, and 100 percent from the free-throw stripe.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO