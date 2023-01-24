Read full article on original website
sunflowerstateradio.com
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/23/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Blaske was absent. Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The...
Kansas Suffers 75-69 Loss at Baylor; Extends Losing Streak To 3 Games
The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks were back on the court Monday night for ESPN’s Big Monday, where they faced the No. 17 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Jayhawks, with a pair of 20 plus point efforts by Grady Dick (23) and Jalen Wilson (23), found themselves behind nearly the entire game. Baylor, lead in scoring by LJ Cryer had 22 points, and Adam Flagler had 17 points. Baylor shot 37.1 percent from the field, while Kansas shot 46 percent from the floor, and 100 percent from the free-throw stripe.
Johnson Selected Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for Fourth Time
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for the fourth time this season on Monday (January 23) after averaging a near 20/10 double-double in helping Kansas State to a pair of wins last week over No. 2/2 Kansas and Texas Tech. Johnson’s...
5/5 K-State’s Late Rally Comes Up Short to 12/13 Iowa State, 80-76
AMES, Iowa – In a game befitting the first top-15 matchup in the 246-game history between the schools, No. 12/13 Iowa State made the right plays at the right moments to hold off a late rally by No. 5/5 Kansas State for 80-76 win on Tuesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,267 fans at Hilton Coliseum.
Hiawatha Invitational Basketball Tournament Update – 1/26/2023
Play in the 2023 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament started Tuesday, with top seed Jackson Heights getting the 54-44 win over 6-seed Concordia. Second seed Lafayette fell to 5-seed St. Mary’s 61-50. Third seed Hiawatha defeated Marysville 41-21. Second round action gets underway on Thursday, as the Marysville Lady...
