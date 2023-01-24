A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.

LITCHFIELD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO