North Platte Telegraph
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2022 case
LEXINGTON — A 20-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed in September 2022. Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony. Initially, Salvador Canales...
