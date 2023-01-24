ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willistonobserver.com

Brady to step down from school board

Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
WILLISTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, Jan. 25, 2023

A sweet transition has taken place in East Montpelier. Burr Morse, longtime owner of Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks – and son of the late founders Harry and Dot Morse – has passed the operation down to his nephew Jake Shattuck, according to a report. Shattuck has been serving as general manager in recent years. The Sugarworks provides a variety of goods, including fresh, pure maple syrup; candy; seasonal produce (such as pumpkins in the fall); maple popcorn; local meats; Vermont souvenirs; and gift baskets. Morse Farm Sugarworks also offers tours and sugar-on-snow when the sap is running.
MONTPELIER, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 25, 2023

I have some serious concerns about the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ proposed Campus planned unit development currently under review by the Montpelier Development Review Board. At a previous hearing in 2021, the VCFA presented nearly the same proposal as was presented to the DRB on Jan. 3. Their...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
american-rails.com

Rutland Railroad 4-6-2 (Class K-1/2)

After World War I Rutland purchased a small batch of 4-6-2s to meet the demand of growing freight and passenger traffic brought on by the "Roarin' 20s" (and also to replace depleted power from the United States Railroad Administration control). The railroad listed these locomotives under the classification of K....
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction

After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
ESSEX, VT
montpelierbridge.org

UES Caregiver Alliance: Coming Together to Make Things Better

Despite declining involvement in local organizations, the Union Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization is alive and kicking. Historians have described the U.S. as a “nation of joiners.” From the Grange to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, our response to a problem has been to create an organization to address it. As the 20th century drew to a close, however, it seemed as if Americans were less enthusiastic about joining. In Robert Putnam’s book, “Bowling Alone,” he lamented the fact that while Americans sent money to large nonprofits, we grew less enthusiastic about working together to solve problems. Even that mainstay of middle class America, the national PTA, was declining.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy