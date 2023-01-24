Read full article on original website
willistonobserver.com
Brady to step down from school board
Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, Jan. 25, 2023
A sweet transition has taken place in East Montpelier. Burr Morse, longtime owner of Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks – and son of the late founders Harry and Dot Morse – has passed the operation down to his nephew Jake Shattuck, according to a report. Shattuck has been serving as general manager in recent years. The Sugarworks provides a variety of goods, including fresh, pure maple syrup; candy; seasonal produce (such as pumpkins in the fall); maple popcorn; local meats; Vermont souvenirs; and gift baskets. Morse Farm Sugarworks also offers tours and sugar-on-snow when the sap is running.
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
montpelierbridge.org
Letters to the Editor, Jan. 25, 2023
I have some serious concerns about the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ proposed Campus planned unit development currently under review by the Montpelier Development Review Board. At a previous hearing in 2021, the VCFA presented nearly the same proposal as was presented to the DRB on Jan. 3. Their...
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Agency of Transportation prepared to tackle Wednesday snowstorm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Snow has hit our region hard once again. The majority of Vermont is projected to receive 4-8 inches. The northeast part of the Green Mountain State is expected to see the biggest snow total, with 8-12 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning. The Vermont Agency of...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
american-rails.com
Rutland Railroad 4-6-2 (Class K-1/2)
After World War I Rutland purchased a small batch of 4-6-2s to meet the demand of growing freight and passenger traffic brought on by the "Roarin' 20s" (and also to replace depleted power from the United States Railroad Administration control). The railroad listed these locomotives under the classification of K....
Antiques Dealer Brian Bittner Steps Up With a New Showroom of Old Objects
Once upon a time, "going antiquing" meant edging through a packed and poorly lit space, trying to discern the treasures among the detritus. It was fun, but it was also dusty and cold. Many antiques stores of that type in Vermont have closed over the past two decades as the...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location. Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple...
Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction
After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
montpelierbridge.org
UES Caregiver Alliance: Coming Together to Make Things Better
Despite declining involvement in local organizations, the Union Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization is alive and kicking. Historians have described the U.S. as a “nation of joiners.” From the Grange to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, our response to a problem has been to create an organization to address it. As the 20th century drew to a close, however, it seemed as if Americans were less enthusiastic about joining. In Robert Putnam’s book, “Bowling Alone,” he lamented the fact that while Americans sent money to large nonprofits, we grew less enthusiastic about working together to solve problems. Even that mainstay of middle class America, the national PTA, was declining.
WCAX
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
WCAX
Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
