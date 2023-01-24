Read full article on original website
History Corner: State Street Primps for Elections in 1808
Laborers completed construction on Montpelier’s first Statehouse in 1808, leading to the development of State Street, which soon stood to host “Election days.” Plans for the wide, straight street had been laid out in 1807, including a bridge over what they called “The Branch” of the river connecting the developing village center to the land where the Statehouse emerged. The Statehouse’s foundation was complete by July 1807 and became the site of Montpelier’s first Fourth of July celebration.
Heard on the Street, Jan. 25, 2023
A sweet transition has taken place in East Montpelier. Burr Morse, longtime owner of Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks – and son of the late founders Harry and Dot Morse – has passed the operation down to his nephew Jake Shattuck, according to a report. Shattuck has been serving as general manager in recent years. The Sugarworks provides a variety of goods, including fresh, pure maple syrup; candy; seasonal produce (such as pumpkins in the fall); maple popcorn; local meats; Vermont souvenirs; and gift baskets. Morse Farm Sugarworks also offers tours and sugar-on-snow when the sap is running.
Sun Do: Still Breathing After All These Years
In the mid 1990s, a group of people in Montpelier began practicing a yoga breathing meditation called Sun Do. Almost daily in late afternoons, or early in the pre-dawn hours, they diligently practiced in a downtown yoga studio which they retro-fitted themselves. The group has expanded and contracted over the...
UES Caregiver Alliance: Coming Together to Make Things Better
Despite declining involvement in local organizations, the Union Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization is alive and kicking. Historians have described the U.S. as a “nation of joiners.” From the Grange to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, our response to a problem has been to create an organization to address it. As the 20th century drew to a close, however, it seemed as if Americans were less enthusiastic about joining. In Robert Putnam’s book, “Bowling Alone,” he lamented the fact that while Americans sent money to large nonprofits, we grew less enthusiastic about working together to solve problems. Even that mainstay of middle class America, the national PTA, was declining.
Dan Jones Runs for Mayor
Sustainability advocate Dan Jones recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Montpelier, joining city councilor Jack McCullough and Richard Sheir in vying for the seat vacated by Anne Watson, who was recently elected to the Vermont State Senate. Those running for city offices have until Jan. 30 to file with the city to appear on the ballot on Town Meeting Day, March 7.
Letters to the Editor, Jan. 25, 2023
I have some serious concerns about the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ proposed Campus planned unit development currently under review by the Montpelier Development Review Board. At a previous hearing in 2021, the VCFA presented nearly the same proposal as was presented to the DRB on Jan. 3. Their...
