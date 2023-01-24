Read full article on original website
Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure
LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay
With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and is in hiring mode
SAN JOSE — An electric air taxi company has completed a leasing deal in San Jose that will enable the cutting-edge tech firm to soar into a local expansion and hire more workers. Archer Aviation has leased an office and research building in North San Jose that’s about a...
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million
A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Santa Clara’s Data Drain
Santa Clara has a power problem. During the Oct. 26, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, Electric Utility Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kolnowski outlined a grim picture for Planning Commissioners. Kolnowski told commissioners power usage peaked at 704 megawatts (MW) on Sept. 6, 2022. That was 54 MW more than the peak...
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO […]
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
The top five most expensive home sales in Palo Alto, reported the week of Jan. 16
A house in Palo Alto that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Palo Alto in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $2.8 million, $1,384 per square foot.
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
Garage sale weekend takes over Redwood City neighborhood
This Jan. 28 and 29 is garage sale weekend in Redwood City's Central Neighborhood. Residents can visit various sales and free giveaways and explore the neighborhood. While the garage sale is sponsored by the Central Neighborhood, bargain hunters from everywhere are encouraged to attend!. Parking in the Central neighborhood will...
