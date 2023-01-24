ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Silicon Valley

Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure

LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
LOS GATOS, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine

The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay

With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
RICHMOND, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million

A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
LIVERMORE, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara’s Data Drain

Santa Clara has a power problem. During the Oct. 26, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, Electric Utility Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kolnowski outlined a grim picture for Planning Commissioners. Kolnowski told commissioners power usage peaked at 704 megawatts (MW) on Sept. 6, 2022. That was 54 MW more than the peak...
SANTA CLARA, CA
rwcpulse.com

Garage sale weekend takes over Redwood City neighborhood

This Jan. 28 and 29 is garage sale weekend in Redwood City's Central Neighborhood. Residents can visit various sales and free giveaways and explore the neighborhood. While the garage sale is sponsored by the Central Neighborhood, bargain hunters from everywhere are encouraged to attend!. Parking in the Central neighborhood will...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

