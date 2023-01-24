ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

sevendaysvt

Mister Foods Fancy Offers Winter Takeout in Burlington

Instead of hibernating for the winter, Mister Foods Fancy has swapped its food truck for twice-weekly takeout from its prep kitchen in Burlington's Old North End. Paul Trombly hit the road with his vegetarian food truck in June 2022, serving smothered crispy potatoes, broccolini tostadas, fried halloumi and curried falafel burgers at Foam Brewers, Truck Stop, Summervale, and other Burlington-area venues and events all summer long. From late January through April, a rotating menu of Mister Foods Fancy's Middle Eastern-inspired, veggie-forward sandwiches, sides and sweet treats will be available for pickup on Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 336 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington. Additional weekend pop-ups are in the works.
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

The Pre-Christmas Temperature Plunge: Too Many Eggs for Just One Basket?

At a time when we are being exhorted to convert almost all of our energy supply to ‘green’ electricity, we were blessed with a preview of a possible flaw in that planned change. Two days before Christmas, the local temperature dropped by 40 or 50 degrees F in a matter of minutes during a snowstorm. Wind gusts peaked at hurricane force. Consequently, thousands of Vermonters were without electricity (needed for almost all forms of home heating nowadays) mainly as a result of trees and limbs falling across power lines. In parts of the Montpelier area, the outage persisted for several days.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh

In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
BURLINGTON, VT

