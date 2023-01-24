At a time when we are being exhorted to convert almost all of our energy supply to ‘green’ electricity, we were blessed with a preview of a possible flaw in that planned change. Two days before Christmas, the local temperature dropped by 40 or 50 degrees F in a matter of minutes during a snowstorm. Wind gusts peaked at hurricane force. Consequently, thousands of Vermonters were without electricity (needed for almost all forms of home heating nowadays) mainly as a result of trees and limbs falling across power lines. In parts of the Montpelier area, the outage persisted for several days.

