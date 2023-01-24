Today, authorities plan to release a video that will show what happened to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. And the city, Memphis, is bracing for what may come next. Already, five former police officers are under indictment on second-degree murder charges and other crimes in the beating death of Nichols. He died January 10, three days after what police called a, quote, "confrontation" during a traffic stop. Those who've seen the video have used words like horrific. Last night, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil, again asking for change within the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO