Florida State

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education

Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under investigation for what the state department of education says is the degree to which his personal views have impacted his job. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Hanna could become the latest in a line of superintendents who've lost their jobs after running afoul of the DeSantis administration.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida gets an F on the American Lung Association's tobacco control report card

Florida’s lack of tobacco control and efforts to prevent smoking has earned the state failing grades in an annual report from the American Lung Association. "With the 2023 state of tobacco control report, Florida, unfortunately, was listed as one of the states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use," said Janelle Hom, director of the Central Florida Lung Association office.
FLORIDA STATE
In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney

Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
FLORIDA STATE
A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to move quickly on land deals

The 2022-23 state budget held $300 million in conservation money in reserve until Jan. 1. Simpson expects a big part of the money will go through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to quickly spend $300 million in land-conservation money that...
FLORIDA STATE
A record 16.3 million seek ACA health coverage, with more than 3.2 million in Florida

Florida has more enrollees in the Affordable Care Act marketplace than any other state, with more than 3.2 million people, or 20 percent of the country’s totals. A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida lawmakers are considering more oversight of local utilities

Florida House members Tuesday raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee repeatedly touched on the issue as they received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel. The Public Service...
FLORIDA STATE
5 ex-Memphis officers are charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols

Today, authorities plan to release a video that will show what happened to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. And the city, Memphis, is bracing for what may come next. Already, five former police officers are under indictment on second-degree murder charges and other crimes in the beating death of Nichols. He died January 10, three days after what police called a, quote, "confrontation" during a traffic stop. Those who've seen the video have used words like horrific. Last night, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil, again asking for change within the Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, FL

