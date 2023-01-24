Read full article on original website
Ben Crump threatens a lawsuit as Black lawmakers slam DeSantis' action on African American studies
Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. “The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let Gov. DeSantis, or...
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education
Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under investigation for what the state department of education says is the degree to which his personal views have impacted his job. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Hanna could become the latest in a line of superintendents who've lost their jobs after running afoul of the DeSantis administration.
The history and science behind Florida's long-running strawberry industry
Vance Whitaker, with the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Wimauma, discusses the science behind breeding the berries and offers insight into the … umm … field. Florida has been the winter strawberry capital of the United States for more than 100 years. It began with...
Florida gets an F on the American Lung Association's tobacco control report card
Florida’s lack of tobacco control and efforts to prevent smoking has earned the state failing grades in an annual report from the American Lung Association. "With the 2023 state of tobacco control report, Florida, unfortunately, was listed as one of the states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use," said Janelle Hom, director of the Central Florida Lung Association office.
In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney
Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
A bipartisan bill targets antisemitic incidents in Florida by making them felonies
State lawmakers of both parties are pushing a bill to counter the rising number of antisemitic incidents in Florida. "Enough is enough, said Rep. Mike Caruso. The Delray Beach Republican filed the bill last week. He said that legislators need to act. "If we don't do something now," Caruso said...
DeSantis says he won't reinstate suspended Hillsborough prosecutor Andrew Warren
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for his job back after a federal judge found the governor had violated Warren's free speech rights. “The judge’s ruling is crystal clear: the governor’s accusations against me were totally false and the suspension...
XBB.1.5 COVID mutation dominant in South Florida, but immunity keeps worst at bay
Although recent case counts have trended down, a more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases...
Here are some reasons why Florida leads the nation in Affordable Care Act enrollment
Florida leads the nation in health insurance enrollment through the Affordable Care Act, according to a release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Over 3.2 million people in the state signed up for the benefits through the Marketplace. That’s nearly 500,000 more than last year. Nationwide, more...
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to move quickly on land deals
The 2022-23 state budget held $300 million in conservation money in reserve until Jan. 1. Simpson expects a big part of the money will go through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to quickly spend $300 million in land-conservation money that...
A record 16.3 million seek ACA health coverage, with more than 3.2 million in Florida
Florida has more enrollees in the Affordable Care Act marketplace than any other state, with more than 3.2 million people, or 20 percent of the country’s totals. A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.
Florida lawmakers are considering more oversight of local utilities
Florida House members Tuesday raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee repeatedly touched on the issue as they received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel. The Public Service...
5 ex-Memphis officers are charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols
Today, authorities plan to release a video that will show what happened to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. And the city, Memphis, is bracing for what may come next. Already, five former police officers are under indictment on second-degree murder charges and other crimes in the beating death of Nichols. He died January 10, three days after what police called a, quote, "confrontation" during a traffic stop. Those who've seen the video have used words like horrific. Last night, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil, again asking for change within the Memphis Police Department.
