NFL Rumors: Eagles QB coach is “getting a lot of buzz for these offensive coordinator jobs”

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
LeSean McCoy fabricates Eagles-49ers storyline, gets embarrassed
"I feel like people have been talking more about the Niners in this playoffs than the Eagles. Like, we not the No. 1 seed?"
NBC Sports
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
Is there a chance 49ers’ best player misses NFC Championship vs. Eagles?
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Not exactly. Pro Football Talk reports San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice Thursday as he deals with a calf injury. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting McCaffrey...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in a battle of the NFC's two best teams. So who does Shannon Sharpe have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted that the 49ers will upset the Eagles and narrowly beat them ...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL World Reacts To What Deebo Samuel Said About Philadelphia
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are heading into hostile territory this weekend. The Niners are flying cross-country to take on the Eagles in Philadelphia for the right to go to the Super Bowl. They won't find a very welcoming environment at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. ...
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets help; Jets beef up in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Rounding out the top 10 are the Philadelphia Eagles,...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘is not a superstar,’ NFL analyst says
Jalen Hurts has helped guide Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game, but one analyst wouldn’t call the Eagles quarterback a superstar yet. ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former New York Jets linebacker, said on Thursday’s edition of ‘Get Up!’: “In this league, too often we confuse good, with star, with superstar. It is only three superstar quarterbacks in this league. It’s [Josh] Allen, [Joe] Burrow, and [Patrick] Mahomes. ... Jalen Hurts is not a superstar.”
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
