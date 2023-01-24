Read full article on original website
spacecityweather.com
Periods of heavy rain and thunder could lead to street flooding Sunday across the Houston area
Good morning. We just wanted to offer a Sunday post for a couple reasons. First, obviously, after this week’s storms, we know a lot of people are going to be sensitive to the mention (or sound) of thunderstorms. Secondly, we have more confidence in today’s forecast. What’s changed...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Heavy rainfall, possible severe storms expected for Sunday
Houston weather: Heavy rainfall, possible severe storms expected for Sunday. Houston - While today is not a repeat of Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are possible. The front makes it to the coast, but stalls leading to periods of rain all week. Monday will be cloudy,...
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
spacecityweather.com
A gray Saturday and a soggy Sunday morning for Houston
Before we get into the forecast today, we just want to go over some of the news from the National Weather Service office in League City from the last couple days. First off, the tornado that ravaged parts of Pasadena, South Houston, Deer Park, and Baytown was classified as an EF-3.
KHOU
First look at tornado as it passes through Baytown
Several tornadoes hit the Houston area Tuesday. Here's a look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Jackknifed 18-wheeler on Katy Freeway near Heights area cleared after causing backups
The big rig crash on the Katy Freeway was cleared after nearly five hours after having multiple mainlanes blocked.
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event
An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was issued for what became a destructive storm pushing into southeast Texas.
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Watch: Security camera shows tornado hitting a Texas community center
Security camera footage shows the moments the Deer Park, Texas, tornado overtook the community center during Tuesday's severe storms.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
fox26houston.com
Trees damaged after Houston-area tornadoes: Should you remove them or save them?
HOUSTON - Many people have trees down and damaged in their yards after Tuesday's tornados. But which trees can be saved and which ones should be removed?. It's best to have an ISA Certified tree trimmer determine whether the tree is still healthy or if branches could come crashing down.
