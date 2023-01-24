ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Meet North Dakota’s First Woman On The Bachelor Tonight

ABC's The Bachelor kicks off for another drama-filled season tonight. What's different about this season, for the first time ever a woman from North Dakota will be a contestant. Introducing Madi Johnson. As you can see from the photos below, she is stunning. What's unique about this season of the...
FARGO, ND
North Dakota Reacts To Fargo Woman’s Bachelor Meltdown

Madison Johnson from Fargo, North Dakota was the first woman from North Dakota to ever appear on ABC's The Bachelor last night. I'm just guessing after last night's performance, it will be a while before a NoDak gets back on the show again. How bad did it go? Every new...
FARGO, ND
