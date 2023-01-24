Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands 2024 Southeast Running Back Rodney Fields
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State just landed its second commitment of the 2024 class with talented in-state running back, Rodney Fields. This commitment comes just three days after Fields received the offer from OSU running backs coach, John Wozniak, following an unofficial visit to Stillwater earlier this week. Fields joins...
pokesreport.com
A Little More on Bryan Nardo, A Little Recruiting News
STILLWATER – First a little repeat information. New Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo will coach the “rover” position. This is the key position in the 3-3-5 defense and to give you an indication. Last season at Gannon, Chris Farnsworth (5-11, 189) the starting rover led the Golden Crusaders in tackles with 91, had 2.5 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions to lead the defense, and a forced fumble.
pokesreport.com
Cowboys Hit the Road to Iowa for UNI and Iowa State Duals
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wrestling goes on the road this weekend to Iowa for a pair of important Big 12 duals. The No. 10 Oklahoma State wrestling team (8-1 overall; 4-0 Big 12) will put its five-match win streak on the line against a pair of conference opponents ranked in the top 15 this weekend. OSU will first wrestle No. 15 Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Cedar Falls before traveling to Ames for a dual with No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.
pokesreport.com
Cowboy Baseball Second In Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll
STILLWATER – The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason baseball rankings on Thursday morning, the day after the conference released its preseason awards. After reloading in the offseason, Oklahoma State baseball checks in at No. 2, just two points and one vote behind TCU. Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State has Multiple Coaches All-State Players
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma Coaches Association has selected their All-State football for the performances in the 2022 season and to play in the 2023 Coaches All-State Game. There are seven players with Oklahoma State connections that were chosen to be honored. Already on campus is Stillwater center Jakobe Sanders...
pokesreport.com
Maxwell, Becker Named To 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player Of The Year Watch List
STILLWATER – Kelly Maxwell and Rachel Becker of Oklahoma State are among 50 student-athletes named to the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch list. A top 10 finalist for the award in 2022, Maxwell is among just six student-athletes who have been named to the preseason edition of the watch list for the second-consecutive year.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State 2023 Signee Brandon Garrison Tabbed McDonald's All-American
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has another incoming McDonald’s All-American as four-star signee Brandon Garrison was named to the West roster of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday. He joins an impressive list of former Cowboy hoopers who earned the distinction, including Byron Eaton, Cade Cunningham, Gerald...
dallasexpress.com
Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment
Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
KOKI FOX 23
Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
KOCO
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
