Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

 3 days ago
A 10-year-old girl from St. Paul has been missing for nearly two weeks and authorities are now asking the public to help keep an eye out for her.

According to St. Paul Police Department, 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 when she walked away from a home near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

"She was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on her sweatshirt, black winter jacket, carrying multiple plastic bags and french braids in her hair. Her direction or destination of travel is unknown," police said.

Anyone with information about her is urged to call St. Paul PD at 651-291-1111.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated Ariyah Lewis had been missing since Jan. 10. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later corrected their statement.

