Alabama State

Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
WTOK-TV

‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Republicans take control of the U.S. House, anti-abortion measures are among their top priorities. For Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W. Va.) he sees the new House majority as an opportunity to reintroduce and pass his ‘Life at Conception’ act. The bill seeks to “implement equal protection under the 14th article of amendment to the Constitution for the right to life of each born and preborn human person.”
WASHINGTON STATE

