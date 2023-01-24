Read full article on original website
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
WTOK-TV
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Republicans take control of the U.S. House, anti-abortion measures are among their top priorities. For Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W. Va.) he sees the new House majority as an opportunity to reintroduce and pass his ‘Life at Conception’ act. The bill seeks to “implement equal protection under the 14th article of amendment to the Constitution for the right to life of each born and preborn human person.”
WTOK-TV
Senate approves measure that would prohibit property value-based water billing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would prevent Jackson’s third-party water manager from charging customers for water based on property values has passed the Senate. Thursday, the Senate voted 36-13 to approve a committee substitute for S.B. 2338. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives,...
