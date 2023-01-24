Read full article on original website
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Mathew Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Dubai Concert: “She United A Really Diverse Crowd”
Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s private Dubai concert was a significant moment for many as it marked her first show in almost five years. The 41-year-old received a lot of backlash for performing in a country with anti-same-sex laws, but her father Mathew Knowles stepped up to her defense. According to the 71-year-old, per TMZ, the Atlantis The Royal Resort show on Saturday (Jan. 21) “united a really diverse crowd” and brought people closer together. Knowles called out those who were not in attendance and asserted that she was respectful to the people of Dubai and that the respect was reciprocated. More...
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories
Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
thesource.com
JAY-Z Rumored as Performer at 2023 GRAMMYs
JAY-Z is rumored to return to the Grammys Stage. Hits Daily Double reports Hov is set to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform for the show. Hov’s appearance is rumored to potentially show up during DJ Khaled’s set, to deliver his 2022 Verse of the Year candidate from “GOD DID.”
thesource.com
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
thesource.com
Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Bad Bunny Named as 2023 GRAMMYs Performers
JAY-Z is rumored, but we have some official announcements for 2023 Grammy Awards performers. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and Bad Bunny have been revealed as performers. Additional nominees include Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, and Brandi Carlile. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Puts a Sultry Spin on Business Casual in a Plunging Suit
Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit proves that a business casual dress code doesn't have to be boring. During her most recent appearance for the promo run of her forthcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, the actress rocked an all-black suit composed of flared high-waisted trousers and a short-sleeved blazer. The top put a sultry twist on the classic blazer silhouette, featuring a plunging neckline and a fitted waistline that widened into a peplum shape.
Harper's Bazaar
Britney Spears Reacts After Concerned Fans Direct Police to Her Home
Britney Spears is asking her fans for space and privacy after a string of concerned followers directed police to her home earlier this week. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Toxic" singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Harper's Bazaar
Everything to Know About the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Last year's Academy Awards was a viral occasion for reasons beyond its nominations and wins—but per Tuesday evening's announced contenders, the 2023 Oscars are already making history. The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Ahead, see everything...
