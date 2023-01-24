Read full article on original website
ReArch Welcomes Two
South Burlington, VT – ReArch Company announced that Evan Kelley and Stacey Bevins have joined its team. Kelley joins the field team as a superintendent with nearly a decade of industry experience working in New England. In his previous position as a superintendent in Boston, he completed several projects over $15 million. His construction experience spans across many industries, and he brings with him a strong project portfolio in multi-family housing, historic renovation, and healthcare.
Northeastern University Completes Innovation Studio
Boston – Dyer Brown & Associates announced the completion of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Innovation Studio at Northeastern University. The transformed space includes state-of-the-art fabrication equipment and vibrant environmental graphics in a flexible academic setting. According to project stakeholders, including the design team and university leaders, the CEE Innovation Studio is expected to boost recruitment prospects for a department with ambitions to contribute to evolving paradigms of urban design and infrastructure.
BW Kennedy & Co.’s Journey to Becoming a Leader in Life Science Construction
Submitted by BW Kennedy & Co. In 2023, BW Kennedy & Co. is a leading Boston-area builder that puts in place over $150 million in construction volume annually, primarily for life science clients and developers that specialize in this sector. However, when founded 14 years ago in 2009, the company consisted of Brian Kennedy and two employees working on small construction projects for repeat clients.
