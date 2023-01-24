STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wrestling goes on the road this weekend to Iowa for a pair of important Big 12 duals. The No. 10 Oklahoma State wrestling team (8-1 overall; 4-0 Big 12) will put its five-match win streak on the line against a pair of conference opponents ranked in the top 15 this weekend. OSU will first wrestle No. 15 Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Cedar Falls before traveling to Ames for a dual with No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO