Oklahoma State Lands 2024 Southeast Running Back Rodney Fields
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State just landed its second commitment of the 2024 class with talented in-state running back, Rodney Fields. This commitment comes just three days after Fields received the offer from OSU running backs coach, John Wozniak, following an unofficial visit to Stillwater earlier this week. Fields joins...
A Little More on Bryan Nardo, A Little Recruiting News
STILLWATER – First a little repeat information. New Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo will coach the “rover” position. This is the key position in the 3-3-5 defense and to give you an indication. Last season at Gannon, Chris Farnsworth (5-11, 189) the starting rover led the Golden Crusaders in tackles with 91, had 2.5 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions to lead the defense, and a forced fumble.
Oklahoma State has Multiple Coaches All-State Players
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma Coaches Association has selected their All-State football for the performances in the 2022 season and to play in the 2023 Coaches All-State Game. There are seven players with Oklahoma State connections that were chosen to be honored. Already on campus is Stillwater center Jakobe Sanders...
Cowboys Hit the Road to Iowa for UNI and Iowa State Duals
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wrestling goes on the road this weekend to Iowa for a pair of important Big 12 duals. The No. 10 Oklahoma State wrestling team (8-1 overall; 4-0 Big 12) will put its five-match win streak on the line against a pair of conference opponents ranked in the top 15 this weekend. OSU will first wrestle No. 15 Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Cedar Falls before traveling to Ames for a dual with No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Cowboy Baseball Second In Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll
STILLWATER – The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason baseball rankings on Thursday morning, the day after the conference released its preseason awards. After reloading in the offseason, Oklahoma State baseball checks in at No. 2, just two points and one vote behind TCU. Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma State Places Multiple on Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is well-represented on the Preseason All-Big 12 baseball team ahead of the 2023 season. Transfer pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown was tabbed both the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and Preseason Newcomer of the Year, as well as being listed a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
Oklahoma State 2023 Signee Brandon Garrison Tabbed McDonald's All-American
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has another incoming McDonald’s All-American as four-star signee Brandon Garrison was named to the West roster of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday. He joins an impressive list of former Cowboy hoopers who earned the distinction, including Byron Eaton, Cade Cunningham, Gerald...
