Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
A Man Hides His $30 Million Lottery Prize From His Wife and Child to Prevent Them From “Becoming Lazy.”
The winner of a $30.1 million jackpot in China's welfare lottery says he won't tell his family about the windfall out of concern that they'll become too spoiled. As reported by the local press, Mr. Li was the winner of 219.4 million yuan from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery on October 20.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does Lauren Boebert Have A Net Worth Of ‘Over $12 Million?’
An image of a tweet shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s net worth is “over $12 million.”. The claim is false. A spokesperson for Boebert denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact. Fact Check:. Boebert narrowly won re-election in her...
