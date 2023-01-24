ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Finn brings B2B car subscriptions to US

Car subscriptions offer flexibility, maintenance, roadside assistance and, in many cases, delivery of the vehicle directly to your door, and all for around the same price of a lease. For the consumer, that sounds great. For the startup, it sounds like an overhead nightmare. It makes sense that Finn would, if not exactly pivot, open up its service to fleets, which provide a potentially more stable and lucrative business than individual consumers.
A Dealer’s Camera System Helps it Beat Claims of Damage

With the slimy ways that dealers often do business, it always comes as a surprise when dealers get a win—and one that’s both right and verifiable. For that, you have to give credit where it’s due. In this case, one dealer’s camera system has been used to catch customers lying about the service department damaging their vehicles, Automotive News reports.
2026 VW ID. California: The Buzz Is Coming To Electrify Your Camping Trips

This story contains illustrations by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The VW ID. Buzz proved to be a sales hit for the German automaker, but we have yet to see its coolest version – the California campervan. The latter was officially confirmed last year by VW’s supervisory board, and is expected to debut after 2025. For our impatient readers, our associates created a rendering of the model and we gathered all the information we could find.
