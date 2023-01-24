This story contains illustrations by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The VW ID. Buzz proved to be a sales hit for the German automaker, but we have yet to see its coolest version – the California campervan. The latter was officially confirmed last year by VW’s supervisory board, and is expected to debut after 2025. For our impatient readers, our associates created a rendering of the model and we gathered all the information we could find.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO