checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Say ‘A Mass Shooting Is A Small Price To Pay To Protect Our Second Amendment Rights?’
A post shared on Twitter purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly said, “a mass shooting is a small price to pay to protect our Second Amendment rights.”. A spokesperson for Boebert denied she ever made the purported remark. There is no evidence she made the statement on social media either.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The National Transportation Safety Board's Chair expressed concern on Wednesday about the safety risks posed by heavy electric vehicles when they collide with lighter vehicles.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter in Alhambra
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. Biden posted a video and audio of the call...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The Telegraph Cover A Man Who Received $500k From His Uncle As Financial Advice?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Telegraph article covering a man saving for early retirement after being given significant amounts of money from relatives. The article is digitally altered. The original article found on Telegraph’s website features a man who “won’t inherit a penny.”. Fact...
TechCrunch
Finn brings B2B car subscriptions to US
Car subscriptions offer flexibility, maintenance, roadside assistance and, in many cases, delivery of the vehicle directly to your door, and all for around the same price of a lease. For the consumer, that sounds great. For the startup, it sounds like an overhead nightmare. It makes sense that Finn would, if not exactly pivot, open up its service to fleets, which provide a potentially more stable and lucrative business than individual consumers.
Jalopnik
A Dealer’s Camera System Helps it Beat Claims of Damage
With the slimy ways that dealers often do business, it always comes as a surprise when dealers get a win—and one that’s both right and verifiable. For that, you have to give credit where it’s due. In this case, one dealer’s camera system has been used to catch customers lying about the service department damaging their vehicles, Automotive News reports.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did CBS News Publish This Headline About Conspiracy Theorists Claiming The World Is Run By The Rich?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline posted by CBS News reporting conspiracy theorists claim the world is run by the “super-rich.”. This image is digitally altered. There is no evidence of such an article on the CBS News website or any of its verified social media accounts.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Rob Reiner Say He Will Stop Using Twitter Until Donald Trump Goes To Prison?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from actor Rob Reiner claiming he will refrain from using Twitter until former President Donald Trump is imprisoned. There is no evidence Reiner made this tweet. He responded to a screenshot of the post on Twitter confirming that it was not published by him.
Uber and Lyft in New York required to be zero-emission by 2030, officials say
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative was part of the ‘Working People’s Agenda’ at his second state of the city address
Carscoops
2026 VW ID. California: The Buzz Is Coming To Electrify Your Camping Trips
This story contains illustrations by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The VW ID. Buzz proved to be a sales hit for the German automaker, but we have yet to see its coolest version – the California campervan. The latter was officially confirmed last year by VW’s supervisory board, and is expected to debut after 2025. For our impatient readers, our associates created a rendering of the model and we gathered all the information we could find.
