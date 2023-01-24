Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
The Howard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man officially charged after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man arrested after a police chase in Lafayette Tuesday faces nearly a dozen criminal charges, including kidnapping. 22-year-old Tyler Belcher was arrested on Schuyler Avenue near 18th Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A woman told police Belcher refused to let her out of...
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street. Officers […]
WLFI.com
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
YAHOO!
64-year-old woman convicted of attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.
Comments / 0