WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
Robeson County triple homicide suspect appears virtually in court; new charges added
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect appeared virtually in court on Thursday morning. Corey Grant Leak, 46, appeared virtually in court at 10 a.m. Thursday. He appeared before a judge Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder charges, where he was assigned a court-appointed attorney. New charges against Leak include […]
Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
RCSO: Woman taken to Richmond County shelter had stolen vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — A Mecklenburg County woman currently on probation is accused of having a stolen car in Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had “dealt” with 33-year-old Kayla Yvonne Alley, of Pineville, at an unnamed convenience store on Airport Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next […]
Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested in Randolph County in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly.
Greensboro mother charged after her three young children died in a house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police charged a mother with child abuse after her three children died in a house fire in December 2022. All three children were younger than five years old. The Greensboro Police Department initiated a death investigation and a child abuse investigation. As a...
cbs17
Robbins man charged with setting fire that destroyed a camper, Moore County sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious February structure fire in Moore County. On Feb. 18, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious fire in the High Falls area which resulted in the destruction of a camper.
UPDATE: Explosives not found in Laurel Hill residence
LAUREL HILL — A man has been arrested for kidnapping, among other charges, after a bomb squad was called on his residence during a domes
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in […]
cbs17
Harnett County man accused of shooting brother in stomach still on the loose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities are searching for a man they say shot his older brother in the stomach. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jeremiah Lemon Jackson, 22, is wanted on 12 counts that include attempted first-degree murder and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
Police search Hamlet home following traffic stop, drug bust
HAMLET — Police found more drugs at the home of two men charged following a traffic stop earlier this week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers and investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 25 at a home on Entwistle Street. Investigators say it’s the same home that 38-year-old...
Robeson County triple homicide appeared to stem from argument about money, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A triple homicide on Tuesday in Robeson County is believed to have stemmed from an argument about money, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Wednesday in a news conference. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
Man wanted on attempted murder charges in shooting of his older brother in Harnett County
A 22-year-old man is wanted for trying to kill his 30-year-old brother in Harnett County.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
