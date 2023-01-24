Read full article on original website
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
chicagocrusader.com
Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate
Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Ethics Board Asks City, CPS Inspector Generals to Probe Lightfoot Campaign Emails Sent to Teachers, College Instructors
The Chicago Board of Ethics voted unanimously Monday to ask both the Chicago inspector general and the Chicago Public Schools inspector general to probe whether Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign violated the city’s government ethics ordinance. The call comes after the Lightfoot campaign sent emails to CPS teachers and...
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
fox32chicago.com
Judge long involved in bail reform in Cook County appointed to oversee bond court
COOK COUNTY - A judge long involved in reforms to pretrial detention has been appointed to oversee the Pretrial Division of the Cook County Circuit Court. Courthouse observers applauded the appointment of Judge Mary Marubio to the position, with one attorney calling her an "ideal" person for the job. Marubio has been a supervising judge in the Pretrial Division since 2021.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Since the ban was enacted, at least seven lawsuits have...
In Reversal by Skokie Officials, Approval of Carvana Vending Machine Tower is Repealed
The Skokie Village Board of Trustees has repealed its approval of Carvana’s 140-foot glass car vending machine. In a letter sent to Carvana executives on Jan. 25, trustees stated that the approval, granted in February 2022, had expired. “Since a period longer than 6 months has lapsed with none...
CPS Watchdog Finds ‘Concerning’ Trends in School-Based Investigations, Vendor Background Checks
Chicago Public Schools’ internal watchdog has noted a “concerning trend” of individual schools conducting their own investigations into allegations of adult-on-student sexual misconduct before flagging district officials. During a presentation to the Board of Education Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General Amber Nesbitt said her office has seen a...
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
García Edits First Television Ad to Remove Uniformed Chicago Cops After Probe Launched
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García released a new version of his first television advertisement in the race for Chicago mayor on Wednesday, hours after the presence of two uniformed officers in the 30-second spot promising to get tough on crime triggered a probe by Chicago Police Department officials.
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl
The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
Jan. 26, 2023 - Full Show
New emails released in the Lori Lightfoot CPS student recruitment snafu. Bronzeville gets a historic designation. Chinatown readies for Lunar New Year amid security concerns. And how to tackle mental health needs.
Republican party pushing officials to make McHenry County 'gun sanctuary'
The Republican Party is said to be pushing to have the McHenry County Board declare the county a “gun sanctuary” in light of the state’s new assault weapons ban.
Mental Health Clinics Remain Important Topic in Mayoral Race
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision to close half of the city’s publicly run mental health clinics in 2011 is still rippling across the city and its political landscape.
Chicago Police Face Renewed Questions About Extremist Cops as Lightfoot Dismisses Concerns
Twice in the past three months, probes by the city’s watchdog have uncovered ties between members of the Chicago Police Department and far-right extremist groups that have clashed with the United States government. And twice in the past three months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to answer questions from...
