ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens

The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate

Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates

As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge long involved in bail reform in Cook County appointed to oversee bond court

COOK COUNTY - A judge long involved in reforms to pretrial detention has been appointed to oversee the Pretrial Division of the Cook County Circuit Court. Courthouse observers applauded the appointment of Judge Mary Marubio to the position, with one attorney calling her an "ideal" person for the job. Marubio has been a supervising judge in the Pretrial Division since 2021.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Courthouse News Service

Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues

(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Since the ban was enacted, at least seven lawsuits have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

CPS Watchdog Finds ‘Concerning’ Trends in School-Based Investigations, Vendor Background Checks

Chicago Public Schools’ internal watchdog has noted a “concerning trend” of individual schools conducting their own investigations into allegations of adult-on-student sexual misconduct before flagging district officials. During a presentation to the Board of Education Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General Amber Nesbitt said her office has seen a...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl

The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jan. 26, 2023 - Full Show

New emails released in the Lori Lightfoot CPS student recruitment snafu. Bronzeville gets a historic designation. Chinatown readies for Lunar New Year amid security concerns. And how to tackle mental health needs.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy