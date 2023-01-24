Read full article on original website
j ramos
2d ago
When you show a lack of willingness to prosecute criminals, any new law that only affects law-abiding citizens doesn't make sense.
Reply(1)
25
You started! I will finish it….
2d ago
Free range for criminals…. That’s what undermines the effectiveness…. You don’t need to be a brain surgeon to figure it out…. That a Soros appointee district attorney’s!…… like our da! George Gascon….
Reply
16
Eric Ockey
2d ago
California has the same problem as Chicago! That is , criminals don’t give a damn about gun laws. You can pass all the laws you want, but understand they only effect the law abiding!
Reply(3)
14
Related
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
pajaronian.com
19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings
CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
California lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide ‘blueprint,’ beyond ‘financial compensation’
A Democratic state lawmaker and a member of the California reparations committee believes their proposal for reparations will be the roadmap for the rest of the country.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom demands federal gun safety laws in wake of back-to-back mass shootings
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded federal action on gun safety while responding to the state’s second mass shooting within 48 hours. Newsom made the plea while standing with local, state, and federal elected officials in Half Moon Bay. "I got no ideological opposition to...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area lawmaker’s bill would ban body armor sales for most Californians
In response to an increase in mass shooters wearing bullet-proof gear, Marin’s state assemblyman has introduced a bill this month that would prohibit most California residents from buying body armor. Assembly Bill 92, introduced by Damon Connolly, would make it a misdemeanor offense punishable by an up to $10,000...
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
The task force members are discussing monetary and nonmonetary reparations ideas to compensate for slavery and racism. Some say they want policies to prevent future harms against Black Californians.
How California's Already Strict Gun Laws Might Get Stricter After Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay Shootings
The path through the state and federal courts is far from clear.
thedesertreview.com
District court judge blocks doctors’ censorship law in California
Sacramento, CA — Senior Judge William Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction in Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) motion, halting Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and California Medical and Osteopathic Boards’ enforcement of California’s COVID-19 misinformation law, according to a CHD press release.
kcrw.com
Op-ed: California’s greatest paradox? It’s dangerous beauty
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought, and the water commissioner drowns. Only in LA.”. Not just in LA, of course. All of California...
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024
On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
Asian American groups push for federal action on guns following California mass shootings
Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates called on politicians to reform gun laws following two mass shootings in AAPI communities in California. Members of the AAPI Against Gun Violence steering committee held a press conference Wednesday to urge action and education on how gun violence in the U.S. affects Asian Americans. The committee held…
yaleclimateconnections.org
If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk
Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
California outsources its toxic waste
California likes to pat itself on the back for being a leader in protecting the environment. Every year, California workers dig up hundreds of thousands of tons of soil contaminated with things like lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and chemicals like DDT. The waste is so toxic, California considers it to be hazardous and requires that it […]
Silicon Valley
Could any law prevent the next Monterey Park mass shooting?
California has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, with rules on everything from the types of weapons and ammunition that can be legally owned, to who can and can’t own any weapon, to broad funding for community programs aimed at curbing gun violence. And researchers believe...
Gavin Newsom calls out Kevin McCarthy as state leaders address gun violence
Following the recent mass shootings in California, state Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, referring to places of worship.
wdayradionow.com
California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action
(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
California judge issues preliminary injunction blocking COVID ‘misinformation’ law: reports
A California judge issued a preliminary injunction against the 'misinformation' law, as five doctors challenge the law and claim it violates First Amendment.
Comments / 34