Alabama State

Flying Magazine

NASA Officials Detail High-Efficiency Experimental Jet Development

Two members of the team behind NASA’s partnership with Boeing to develop more efficient transport aircraft visited FreightWaves TV today to discuss some of the details of the transonic truss-braced wing, or TTBW, aircraft the agency and company are planning to build. The unusual design, which has caused a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

High Times in the Electric Zoo

The Beta Technologies Alia-250 eVTOL aircraft seats six and has a single pusher prop on the tail. [Courtesy: Beta Technologies]. We’re in a period of innovation that resembles the one from 1908 to 1915, when countless ideas—many harebrained—were tried, a few of which evolved into the airplanes of today.

