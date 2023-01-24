ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

kiss951.com

West Charlotte High School Retires NBA Player Patrick Williams’ Jersey

Today was a special day for one of Charlotte’s very own. West Charlotte High School retired the jersey of Patrick Williams. Williams is a 2019 graduate of the historic high school. While there, he was a 4-year starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lions to the 4A Championship game in 2019. He played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, was named the Mecklenburg county Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer, and finished his high school career with 1,787 points scored, 749 rebounds, and 310 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse

Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart

NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
DALLAS, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
