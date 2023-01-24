Read full article on original website
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Panthers head coach Bracketology
Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.
kiss951.com
West Charlotte High School Retires NBA Player Patrick Williams’ Jersey
Today was a special day for one of Charlotte’s very own. West Charlotte High School retired the jersey of Patrick Williams. Williams is a 2019 graduate of the historic high school. While there, he was a 4-year starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lions to the 4A Championship game in 2019. He played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, was named the Mecklenburg county Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer, and finished his high school career with 1,787 points scored, 749 rebounds, and 310 assists.
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
City of Gastonia names new Police Chief
Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart
NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
247Sports
