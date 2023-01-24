Read full article on original website
Related
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
Chrissy Teigen shared the first close-up of daughter Esti's face in a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby girl! The Cravings author shared a photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine on Instagram Tuesday, showing the infant lying in her arms, asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot. Teigen, 37, shares daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 6½, as well as son Miles Theodore, 4½, with husband John Legend. Never miss a story — sign up for...
Who Are Carter Reum's Kids? Paris Hilton's Husband Already Has Daughter
The socialite and reality TV star's husband, the father of her first child, also has a daughter from a romance with model and reality star Laura Bellizzi.
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo
Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Finally Shares the Name and First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy
After nearly a year, Kylie Jenner finally shared the name and dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott's baby boy. Jenner captioned her Instagram with simply his name: Aire. The carousel of photos contained the first full shots of Aire, showcasing his face publicly. Aire is the second...
Paris Hilton Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Carter Reum: ‘Exploding With Love’
Paris Hilton is a mom! The 41-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first child, a boy, via surrogate. The lovebirds confirmed the happy news to People and Paris admitted their “hearts are exploding with love” for the new addition. “It’s always been my dream...
‘Teen Mom’: Inside Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Brand New Michigan Home
Take a peek inside the new home of 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra.
Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Stars Christina Manning and John Zloty Still Together? Relationship Updates
Going strong? Extreme Sisters fans watched Christina Manning’s romance with John Zloty get in the middle of her relationship with her twin sister, Jessica Dunagan, during season 1 of the hit TLC show. Keep scrolling to find out if Christina and John are still together, learn about their relationship and more.
Randy Gonzalez, Father of the Enkyboys TikTok Duo, Has Died at Age 35
Randy Gonzalez of the beloved Enkyboys father-son TikTok duo has tragically passed away at the age of 35. On Jan. 25, after battling stage IV colon cancer for over a year, the social media star and loving father died in hospice care, according to TMZ. Here's what we know so far.
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
tvinsider.com
‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
Comments / 0