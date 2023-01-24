Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Dubuque casino plans millions of dollars in renovations
The managers of the Q Casino in Dubuque are asking state regulators today for approval of a multi-million dollar renovation plan. The casino’s chief commercial officer Stacy Kansky says there are a couple things driving the plan. “It’s been about 15 years plus that we’ve done any significant upgrades to the property. And so we felt it was really important for us to reinvest in ourselves if we want to grow, especially as some of these new nearby gaming properties, and Wisconsin and Illinois are opening up,” Kansky says.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Upcoming Author Event At Carnegie-Stout Public Library Takes Me Down Historical ‘Rabbit-Hole’
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, they will be welcoming local researcher and historian John T. Pregler on Sunday, February 5th, at 1pm. Pregler will be giving a presentation about his latest book, “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque,” in the third-floor auditorium. This presentation...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena
According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
Galena To Host Over 300 Special Olympics Athletes At 42nd Annual State Winter Games
According to a press release from the organization, Special Olympics Illinois athletes throughout the state will be heading to Galena to compete in the 42nd annual Winter Games from Tuesday, January 31st to Thursday, February 2nd. Nearly 340 athletes will compete during the three-day competition across a number of events....
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Holding Blue Ribbon Fundraiser in February
Who doesn't enjoy a hearty meal, delicious drinks, and rousing entertainment in the company of good friends? Tie those easily embraceable things together and throw "supporting a good cause" into the mix, and you have an upcoming fundraiser at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds you won't want to miss!. The Dubuque...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.
This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
Koe Wetzel is Set to Perform at Five Flags Center This Summer
One of the most popular Texas-based country music stars is set to perform at the Five Flags Center, right in the middle of a summer that's looking to be jam-packed with entertainment. Dubuque's Five Flags Center announced on January 23rd that Koe Wetzel will be taking the stage on Saturday,...
Saints Montes Commits To Ohio State
According to a press release from the organization, Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes has announced his commitment to attend the Ohio State University to continue his hockey and education career. Montes, who is in his third full season with Dubuque, will become the third current Fighting Saint to head to Columbus, Ohio, joining Theo Wallberg and Noah Powell.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for burglary and arson suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 22nd, Dubuque Police and Fire were dispatched to the 600 block of Rhomberg Ave. for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find the fire located within an apartment. The sole occupant had already evacuated when she awoke to the smell of smoke. No persons were injured from the fire.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
