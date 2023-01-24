The managers of the Q Casino in Dubuque are asking state regulators today for approval of a multi-million dollar renovation plan. The casino’s chief commercial officer Stacy Kansky says there are a couple things driving the plan. “It’s been about 15 years plus that we’ve done any significant upgrades to the property. And so we felt it was really important for us to reinvest in ourselves if we want to grow, especially as some of these new nearby gaming properties, and Wisconsin and Illinois are opening up,” Kansky says.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO