Leonidus
4d ago
No one is censoring the teaching of black history. CRT is not black history. It is a left wing woke racist teaching demeaning blacks as victims while mischaracterizing the vast majority of whites who never owned slaves.
3
Rebecca Foltz Strickland
4d ago
I think y’all need to stop trying to forget about our history. It’s here to learn from.. Don’t make the same mistake twice!
2
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
"...the Founding Fathers, the people that made America based on their opinions, these people owned slaves," said SC State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson.
South Carolina Senate discusses bills to 'keep criminals behind bars' through bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
WIS-TV
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
WMBF
‘Shocking and disgusting’: S.C. officials react to death of Tyre Nichols
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials released video footage of officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and officials from across South Carolina are reacting to Nichols’ death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “The murder of Tyre Nichols by five...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
SLED chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting,’ urges peaceful protest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully. 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man, died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7. “Police officers must be held to the highest […]
cn2.com
Mother Seeks Justice as Man Convicted in her Son’s Death Remains on Death Row
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seeking Justice but hitting road blocks. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently held his State of the State Address this week. In it, he talked about accomplishments when it comes to the economy, and he also talked about challenges. One of those areas, the...
WIS-TV
Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant
SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
WIS-TV
Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements regarding police video in Tyre Nichols’ case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements after footage of police video in Tyre Nichols case was released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief, Mark Keel, released this statement following the release of the video:. The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
Spartanburg Co. deputies awarded for ‘above and beyond’ actions
The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Valor is awarded to officers "who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty."
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
