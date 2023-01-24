ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Yelp releases top 100 restaurants for 2023, excludes San Antonio

DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and a handful of places mentioned are from right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
KENS 5

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy