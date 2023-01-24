Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor’s Rare Appearance at Fashion Week Prove They’re One of the Chicest Couples in Hollywood
To kick off 2023, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor prove they’re one of the chicest couples in Hollywood by stealing the show at this rare event outing. Paulson and Taylor decided to turn heads by making a super rare, high-profile appearance at Paris Fashion Week, specifically at the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Jan 23.
Clayton News Daily
Watch George Clooney's Impressive Glow-Up Throughout the Years
If there's anyone around here that knows a thing or two about a glow-up, it's George Clooney. The actor was one of several who stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for its 20th anniversary, reminiscing on the history of the series and recreating their entrances as guests on the very first episode.
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Has a Terrible Sense of Direction and She Knows It
Jennifer Garner knows how to make the best of a situation that others may deem inconvenient. In a new video uploaded to TikTok, she pokes some fun at her struggles with a horrible sense of direction, admitting, "I’ve gone the wrong way out of every set and every trailer for 28 years," in the caption.
Comments / 0