cilfm.com
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed
(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to the contrary are “flawed.” “Plaintiffs contend, and the circuit court agreed, that the General Assembly violated two separate provisions of the Illinois...
Lawsuit questioning constitutionality of assault weapon ban filed in Macon County
This article has been updated to add the lawsuit in McHenry County. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A eighth lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban. State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. […]
thecentersquare.com
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
Illinois AG Says Arguments Against Cash Bail Elimination ‘Flawed For Multiple Reasons’
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said arguments against a portion of the SAFE-T Act that would eliminate cash bail statewide are “flawed for multiple reasons,” weeks after a Kankakee County judge ruled the measure was unconstitutional. Raoul’s office on Thursday filed a 167-page brief challenging Judge Thomas Cunnington’s...
collinsvilledailynews.com
As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to...
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
wdbr.com
More voices against ban
A southern Illinois sheriff, who says it’s unconstitutional for him to enforce Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, says emohasis on mental health works. And if the question is whether public leaders will pony up the money needed for it, Crawford County’s William Rutan says – it’s already being done.
nvhsecho.com
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
NRA joins latest lawsuit challenging Illinois' assault weapons ban law
The National Rifle Association has joined the National Sports Shooting Foundation in filing a federal lawsuit trying to overturn the Illinois’ new assault weapons law.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average
(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
Illinois fights back after judge slaps restraining order on gun control law
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed a judge's decision to slap the new gun control law with a temporary restraining order, arguing the order was improper.
